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India-China face-off in Arunachal still going on, claims ITBP DG; Rahul Gandhi questions PM Modi

ITBP DG Shatrujeet Kapur confirmed ongoing face-offs with Chinese troops in Arunachal Pradesh, after which Congress questioned PM Modi's silence on the border issue.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Oct 23, 2026, 12:36 PM IST

India-China face-off in Arunachal still going on, claims ITBP DG; Rahul Gandhi questions PM Modi
ITBP DG confirms China face-offs in Arunachal.
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Rahul Gandhi has criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi after ITBP chief Shatrujeet Kapur confirmed ongoing confrontations with Chinese troops in Arunachal Pradesh. These standoffs, occurring at multiple locations over several days, mark the first official recognition of escalating tensions along the northeastern border.

What the ITBP DG said

Speaking at an annual felicitation ceremony for ITBP personnel, DG Kapur said, "In the past few days, a situation arose where a face-off happened at several locations in Arunachal, and it continues." Face-offs began in July when Chinese troops reportedly denied Indian forces access in the Taksing area of Upper Subansiri district. Kapur noted that the newly raised Shaurya commandos excelled during these confrontations, showcasing their specialisation in high-altitude warfare.

The ITBP, formed in 1962, manages the 3,488-km Line of Actual Control with China and took on border guarding duties in 2004. In response to challenges from China, the force has created drone platoons at all border units and is building underground facilities to better address incidents like Galwan.

Also read: From First T20I To Sidelines: Ishan Kishan suffers groin injury, misses 2nd match

Congress attacks PM Modi

The Congress party, represented by MP Jairam Ramesh, criticised the government for its inaction regarding ongoing military friction, questioning the silence of PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, especially during the BRICS Summit attended by Chinese President Xi Jinping in September. In a post on X, Ramesh said, "While the self-styled Vishwaguru's calibrated concessions to China continue, the DG, ITBP, has lauded - and rightly so - its performance in recent face-offs with the PLA in Arunachal Pradesh, on which there has been a deafening silence from the PM and his establishment."

He questioned the results of the Corps Commander-level talks from September in Arunachal aimed at maintaining peace. A fact-finding team from the People's Party of Arunachal reported in July that PLA troops blocked patrol access. The government denied new Chinese occupation, but Union Minister Kiren Rijiju acknowledged local concerns about grazing area access.

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