India-China disengagement: Major-General level talks underway at DBO

As tensions between India and China continue, senior commanders of the two armies are meeting in Daulat Beg Oldie in Eastern Ladakh at Line of Actual Control

The Major-General level talks began at 11 am and are currently underway. The talks between military representatives of India and China to discuss disengagement in the Depsang plains north of Galwan area started on Saturday morning near the Line of Actual Control, IANS reported.

Sources quoted by IANS said that the Major General-level talks between Indian and Chinese armies are taking place at Daulat Beg Oldie for the de-escalation of troops and material in the Depsang plains.

General Officer Commanding of 3 Mountain Division, Major General Abhijit Bapat, is leading the talks from the Indian side.

The main agenda of the meeting is to address the situation in the Depsang plains that has seen big mobilisation of around 15,000 Chinese troops opposite Depsang.

The Depsang plains is a table-top plateau to the north of Galwan and remains a major hotspot due to its strategic location since it provides access to the logistical hub and airstrip at Daulat Beg Oldie and the critical Karakoram Pass in the north.

The meeting will seek to work out a system of pulling back troops and de-escalation from the 900 sq km plains situated at an altitude of 16,000 feet.

So far, there have been five rounds of meetings at the Corp Commander level since the standoff started between India and China in mid-May.

During the talks with the Chinese at the military level last week, India focused on the Finger area and other friction points in Eastern Ladakh seeking complete disengagement by the People's Liberation Army (PLA) there.

News agency ANI, citing sources, reported that India is clear that disengagement should first take place before both sides get to discuss larger issues of de-escalating from front and depth areas along the LAC.

In Depsang, India is in the position of strength after the Chinese started to build up there in the month of April and May, sources said.

After the massive build-up by China on the Indian border, the Indian Army has also moved its mountain divisions from two locations along with armoured columns deployed around Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, and Haryana, sources said.

With its own deployments matching the Chinese deployments, India is now not in a hurry to deescalate and wants that the Chinese should honour their commitments made during the Corps Commander-level talks held on July 14-15 and go back to their permanent locations.