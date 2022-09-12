India, China disengage from crucial standoff point in eastern Ladakh

India-China (File)

Indian and Chinese militaries on Monday moved back their frontline troops to the rear locations from the face-off site of Patrolling Point 15 in the Gogra-Hotsprings area in eastern Ladakh and dismantled temporary infrastructure there as part of a five-day disengagement process.

People familiar with the development said the two sides disengaged as per the plan which also entailed a joint verification of the entire process.

“The full details of the disengagement and the verification process are being awaited from the ground commanders,” said a source.

Though the two sides disengaged from Patrolling Point 15 (PP-15), there has been no progress yet on resolving the standoff in Demchok and Depsang regions.

The Indian and Chinese armies on September 8 announced that they have kicked off the disengagement process from the PP-15, in a significant forward movement in the stalled process to pull-out troops from the remaining friction points in the region.

When asked about the disengagement at PP-15 on the sidelines of an event, Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande said: “I will have to go and take stock. But, it (disengagement process) is going as per schedule, and what was decided”.

The people cited above said all the temporary infrastructure created at the face-off site has been dismantled.

It is not immediately known whether the two sides will create a “buffer zone” at PP-15 as was done after the troops disengaged in friction points on the north and south banks of the Pangong lake and at Patrolling Point 17(A) last year.

No side carries out patrolling in the buffer zone.

As a result of a series of military and diplomatic talks, the two sides completed the disengagement process last year on the north and south banks of the Pangong lake and in the Gogra area.

The disengagement in the Pangong Lake area took place in February last year while the withdrawal of troops and equipment in Patrolling Point 17 (A) in Gogra took place in August last year.