Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

India, China disengage from crucial standoff point in eastern Ladakh

The Indian and Chinese military stated on September 8 that they had begun disengaging from PP-15.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Sep 12, 2022, 11:33 PM IST

India, China disengage from crucial standoff point in eastern Ladakh
India-China (File)

Indian and Chinese militaries on Monday moved back their frontline troops to the rear locations from the face-off site of Patrolling Point 15 in the Gogra-Hotsprings area in eastern Ladakh and dismantled temporary infrastructure there as part of a five-day disengagement process.

People familiar with the development said the two sides disengaged as per the plan which also entailed a joint verification of the entire process.

“The full details of the disengagement and the verification process are being awaited from the ground commanders,” said a source.

Though the two sides disengaged from Patrolling Point 15 (PP-15), there has been no progress yet on resolving the standoff in Demchok and Depsang regions.

The Indian and Chinese armies on September 8 announced that they have kicked off the disengagement process from the PP-15, in a significant forward movement in the stalled process to pull-out troops from the remaining friction points in the region.

When asked about the disengagement at PP-15 on the sidelines of an event, Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande said: “I will have to go and take stock. But, it (disengagement process) is going as per schedule, and what was decided”.

The people cited above said all the temporary infrastructure created at the face-off site has been dismantled.

It is not immediately known whether the two sides will create a “buffer zone” at PP-15 as was done after the troops disengaged in friction points on the north and south banks of the Pangong lake and at Patrolling Point 17(A) last year.

No side carries out patrolling in the buffer zone.

As a result of a series of military and diplomatic talks, the two sides completed the disengagement process last year on the north and south banks of the Pangong lake and in the Gogra area.

The disengagement in the Pangong Lake area took place in February last year while the withdrawal of troops and equipment in Patrolling Point 17 (A) in Gogra took place in August last year.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
In pics: A look at Ranveer Singh's bizarre outfits as actor rules headlines for his nude photoshoot
Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput's UNSEEN photos with kids Misha, Zain from Sanah Kapur's wedding will melt your heart
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Haryana Board 10, 12 Result 2022 DECLARED at bseh.org.in: Check important details here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.