India, China decide on complete disengagement of troops at LAC

In a bid to restore peace and tranquillity at the India-China border along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), both countries on Friday decided to push ahead with complete disengagement of troops in eastern Ladakh.

On Friday, the two countries held another round of diplomatic talks to review the situation in border areas including the progress made in the disengagement progress. Another round of meeting between senior commanders of the two armies will be held soon to discuss further steps to ensure the de-escalation of tensions in a timely manner.

The two countries held the 16th meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) on India-China Border Affairs on Friday. The Indian delegation was led by Joint Secretary (East Asia) from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) while the Director-General of the Boundary and Oceanic Department of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs led the Chinese delegation.

An official statement from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the two sides agreed that for the overall development of bilateral relations it was essential to maintain enduring peace and tranquillity in the border areas.

"The two sides recalled the agreement reached between the two Foreign Ministers on June 17, 2020, as well as the agreement between two Special Representatives (SRs) during their telephonic conversation on July 5, 2020, and reaffirmed that both sides will ensure complete disengagement of the troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and de-escalation from India-China border areas for full restoration of peace and tranquillity in the border areas in accordance with bilateral agreements and protocols," the release said.

The two sides also agreed to maintain the ongoing communication both at the diplomatic and military level to ensure early resolution of the situation.