India, China conclude 16-hour military talks, discuss further disengagement at three friction points in Eastern Ladakh

The tenth round of Corps commander level talks between India and China ended after 16 hours at Moldo, on the Chinese side of Line of Actual Control (LAC) on Sunday.

The discussion focused on further disengagement at three friction points in Eastern Ladakh, including Gogra heights, Hot Springs and Depsang plains, Army sources said.

The talks began at 10 am Saturday and ended at 2 am Sunday. This latest round of talks comes two days after completing the disengagement process from both the north and south banks of Pangong Lake.

The Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops happened when Chinese soldiers prevented Indian soldiers from marching up to their traditional patrolling point.

India and China have pulled back troops from the south and north banks of the bitterly contested Pangong Lake area high in the western Himalayas.

The disengagement of troops of the Indian Army and China`s People`s Liberation Army (PLA) from the LAC was reached after sustained negotiations at the military and diplomatic level, said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) last week.

Furthermore, the MEA spokesperson had informed further that no date has been set for the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs. The two countries have had a stand-off along the LAC since April-May last year due to actions of the Chinese army and have held several rounds of military and diplomatic talks.

The ongoing dispute between India and China over East Ladakh seems to be over. Under the agreement reached on both sides, the Chinese Army has started retreating. For almost 9 months, the forces of India and China remained face to face and during this period, the situation deteriorated on several occasions.

(With ANI inputs)