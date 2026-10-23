India-China border situation gets disturbed when Chinese troops deviate from patrolling patterns: MEA

The MEA responds after ITBP chief Shatrujeet Kapur says face-offs with Chinese troops continue at several locations in Arunachal Pradesh, reiterating India's position on border stability.

The situation along the India-China border “gets disturbed from time to time when Chinese forces diverge from established patrolling patterns”, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday, a day after Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Director General Shatrujeet Kapur said face-offs with Chinese troops at several locations in Arunachal Pradesh were continuing.

Kapur’s remarks triggered a controversy as the government has maintained in recent years that the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) is stable. Tensions had escalated sharply in June 2020, when 20 Indian soldiers were killed in a clash with Chinese troops in Galwan Valley, Ladakh.

What Did The MEA Say About The India-China Border?

Asked about the ITBP chief’s comments on the face-offs in Arunachal Pradesh, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal declined to discuss the specifics at a press briefing on Friday, referring questions to the Ministry of Defence.

However, he reiterated India’s position, saying, “As we have noted in the past, the situation in the India-China border areas gets disturbed from time to time when Chinese forces diverge from established patrolling patterns.”

Jaiswal added that both countries continued to use existing diplomatic and military mechanisms to resolve outstanding issues and prevent misunderstandings along the LAC.

“Both sides continue to use existing diplomatic and military mechanisms to resolve outstanding issues and avoid misunderstanding and miscalculation along the Line of Actual Control. The two sides have also agreed to discuss ways to improve understanding of LAC in appropriate areas for better border management,” he said.

He emphasised that maintaining peace and tranquillity in the border areas remained essential for the overall development of bilateral relations.

What Did The ITBP Chief Say About Face-Offs In Arunachal Pradesh?

On Thursday, ITBP Director General Shatrujeet Kapur told troops at a force base in Rajasthan that face-offs with Chinese troops had occurred at several locations in Arunachal Pradesh and were continuing.

“In the past few days, a situation arose where a face-off happened at several locations in Arunachal, and it still continues,” Kapur said.

Kapur, who is set to retire at the end of October, also said the ITBP had raised a new combat team, the Shaurya commandos, which demonstrated its capabilities during the ongoing face-offs with the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) at multiple locations in the state.

Describing the China front as the force’s “most difficult” border, Kapur called China a powerful country and India’s “biggest adversary”.

He said competing with China through traditional methods would be difficult, given the modernisation and significant investments in the PLA. He also stressed the growing importance of drone and anti-drone technologies in modern warfare.

Sources later clarified that Kapur’s remarks referred to routine deployment and preparedness along the border and did not concern any specific incident.

India-China Border Situation Has Been Described As Stable

Kapur’s remarks came weeks after Chief of Defence Staff General NS Raja Subramani described the situation along the LAC as stable. Speaking to NDTV in September, he said, “I don't think there's any cause for concern.”

The ITBP, established in 1962, guards the 3,488-km Line of Actual Control between India and China.

The border situation remains a key factor in bilateral relations, particularly following the deadly Galwan Valley clash in 2020, which significantly strained ties between the two countries.

What Have Jaishankar And Modi Said About Ties With China?

Last week, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said peace and tranquillity in the border areas were essential to normalising relations with China. He also warned that any disturbance along the border would have consequences for bilateral ties.

Speaking at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Delhi, Jaishankar said relations had improved compared with previous years.

“If you asked me, compared to where you were in 2025, is the relationship better today? I would say yes. Compared to 2024, even more so,” he said.

At the political level, India and China have taken steps towards resetting ties, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders meeting their Chinese counterparts, including President Xi Jinping, over the past year. Meanwhile, Indian imports from China have continued to rise.

India has consistently maintained that lasting peace along the border is essential for broader normalisation of relations with Beijing.