India-China border dispute: Jaishankar-Wang Yi meet to give 'political guidance' for disengagement, say sources

Headlines

Meet man who worked in Rs 5,77,000 crore company, now joins Byju’s in key role

Anil Sharma compares Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2 with Ramayana and Mahabharata: Watch

Tomato prices to come down to Rs 50 per kg from August 15 in these cities

Bigg Boss OTT finale: Pooja Bhatt evicted from Salman Khan's show

Asia Cup 2023: Rishabh Pant shares update on KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer's 'comeback'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish Yadav Has An Edge Over Abhishek Malhan | DNA India Poll

Bigg Boss OTT finale: Pooja Bhatt evicted from Salman Khan's show?

Asia Cup 2023: Rishabh Pant shares update on KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer's 'comeback'

Diabetes tips: Spices to control blood sugar levels

Caffeine Intake: How consuming too much caffeine can effect your health

7 yoga asanas for hypothyroidism

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu set fashion goals at Kanika Dhillon-Himanshu Sharma's housewarming party

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal give couple goals, Kiara Advani looks stunning in white outfit

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish Yadav Has An Edge Over Abhishek Malhan | DNA India Poll

Bigg Boss OTT 2: From Elvish Yadav To Abhishek Malhan, Emotional Bonds Witnessed This Season

Terrorist Javed Mattoo's brother Rayees Mattoo hoists tricolour, tells him to ditch Pakistan

Anil Sharma compares Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2 with Ramayana and Mahabharata: Watch

Bigg Boss OTT finale: Pooja Bhatt evicted from Salman Khan's show?

'Who are they?': Sameer Wankhede says he doesn't know who Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone are, calls himself 'man of law'

HomeIndia

India

India-China border dispute: Jaishankar-Wang Yi meet to give 'political guidance' for disengagement, say sources

Top Indian government sources said that the meet will be an "important first step", adding that the "outcome of the meet will give political guidance for disengagement".

article-main
Latest News

Sidhant Sibal

Updated: Sep 11, 2020, 08:20 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi's meet will give "political guidance" on the disengagement process which both sides have agreed to in Moscow.

Top Indian government sources speaking to WION called it an "important first step", adding,  "outcome of the meet gives political guidance for disengagement".

The joint statement issued by the two countries after the two-hour long meet said both sides have agreed "that the border troops of both sides should continue their dialogue, quickly disengage, maintain proper distance and ease tensions."

The Corp commanders of both India and China are expected to meet soon, which will be the sixth such meet between the two sides since June. The meet will further the disengagement agreed by both sides during the foreign ministers meet.

Meanwhile, Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov has said that "India and China made a useful decision on de-escalation at the border".

Russia is the host of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and  BRICS groupings this year and the last two weeks saw SCO Defence minister meet and SCO Foreign ministers meet. Indian and Chinese foreign and defence ministers met on the sidelines of the meet, in first such political engagement in the four-month-long border-stand off.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

Meet India's third richest man with net worth Rs 258000 crore, only behind Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani

Delhi Services Bill, 6 others get President’s assent, become laws

Watch: Rohit Sharma visits Tirupati Balaji temple with wife Ritika Sajdeh ahead of Asia Cup 2023

IMD weather update: Heavy rainfall predicted in Uttarakhand, Bihar, UP for next few days; check full list here

Chaleya: Shah Rukh Khan-Nayanthara's charming chemistry in Arijit Singh, Shilpa Rao, Anirudh's Jawan song impresses fans

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu set fashion goals at Kanika Dhillon-Himanshu Sharma's housewarming party

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal give couple goals, Kiara Advani looks stunning in white outfit

Asia Cup 2023 photos: Five most heated moments between players in tournament's history

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra look adorable together, Neha Bhasin poses in raincoat

MORE

पसंदीदा वीडियो

MORE

डीएनए ऑरिजिनल

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE