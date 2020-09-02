India-China border dispute: Brigade commander level talks to take place today

The Indian Army sources said on Wednesday that the brigade commander of the army will hold a meeting with his Chinese counterpart at 10 am in Chushul/Moldo on Wednesday to discuss issues related to the situation on the southern bank of Pangong lake.

According to highly placed Indian Army sources, there are two to three contentious areas to discuss in the south bank of Pangong Lake. India has raised objections about Chinese deployment in the areas like Helmet Top and Black Top. It is said that India is in a more advantageous position, which China is objecting to.

China is demanding Indian troops to leave some places that have been allegedly held by the Indian Army. After Indian and Chinese troops engaged in a fresh skirmish in the south bank of Pangong Lake, a brigade commander level flag meeting was held on Monday, August 31 as well.

Army Spokesperson Col Aman Anand reiterated that the Indian Army is committed to maintaining peace and tranquility through dialogue, but is also equally determined to protect India's territorial integrity.

"On the night of August 29/30, PLA troops violated the previous consensus arrived at during military and diplomatic engagements during the ongoing standoff in Eastern Ladakh and carried out provocative military movements to change the status quo," said Colonel Aman Anand in a statement on Monday

Indian security forces on Tuesday foiled an attempt by the Chinese Army to transgress into the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control in the general area of Chumar in Eastern Ladakh, sources said.

India and China are engaged in a standoff since April-May over the transgressions by the Chinese Army in multiple areas including Finger area, Galwan valley, Hot springs and Kongrung Nala. The talks between the two sides have been going on for the last three months including five Lieutenant general-level talks but have failed to yield any results, so far.

(With ANI inputs)