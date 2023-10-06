India-Canada row: India insists Canada must reduce its diplomatic staff; downsizing talks on

Headlines

IND vs AUS 2023 World Cup preview: Head-to-head stats in ODIs, key players to watch out for

Bigg Boss fame Kishwer Merchant drops 8 kgs in 5 months post pregnancy: See her inspiring transformation

Sonu Nigam takes a dig at AR Rahman for composing Akshay Kumar, Kylie Minogue’s Chiggy Wiggy: ‘Itna bekaar gaana...'

This popular actor used to worked at construction site, asked his house help for job, ran away from home with only Rs...

Air India shares first look of its aircraft after change in logo, design; Check out pics

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

In season's first, air quality in Delhi turns 'poor'; government on alert, kickstarts action plan to combat pollution

Sikkim Flash Floods Update: Death toll continues to rise, missing people list doubles | Top Points

IND vs AUS 2023 World Cup preview: Head-to-head stats in ODIs, key players to watch out for

Cervical Spondylosis: 10 ways to reduce neck pain naturally

Highest total in ODI World Cup history

Players who have scored fastest hundred in ODI World Cup

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon’s geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

In season's first, air quality in Delhi turns 'poor'; government on alert, kickstarts action plan to combat pollution

Sikkim Flash Floods Update: Death toll continues to rise, missing people list doubles | Top Points

Israel-Gaza Attack: We are at war, says Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu after Hamas fires 5,000 rockets

This popular actor used to worked at construction site, asked his house help for job, ran away from home with only Rs...

Sonu Nigam takes a dig at AR Rahman for composing Akshay Kumar, Kylie Minogue’s Chiggy Wiggy: ‘Itna bekaar gaana...'

Kaala Paani trailer: Mona Singh, Ashutosh Gowariker strive to protect Andaman and Nicobar Islands' people

HomeIndia

India

India-Canada row: India insists Canada must reduce its diplomatic staff; downsizing talks on

Reports said India asked Canada to withdraw 41 diplomats by October 10.

article-main
Latest News

PTI

Updated: Oct 06, 2023, 06:33 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

India on Thursday asserted that Canada must reduce its diplomatic presence in the country to achieve parity in strength and alleged that some of the Canadian diplomats are involved in interfering in New Delhi’s internal matters, signalling continuing slide in the ties between the two nations over the killing of a Sikh separatist leader in June.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said discussions on the modalities to arrive at mutual diplomatic presence are going on and gave clear indication that India will not review its position on the issue.

Earlier this week, India asked Canada to withdraw several dozen diplomats from its missions amid the escalating diplomatic row that erupted following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s allegation linking Indian agents to the killing of Khalistani separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June. India strongly rejected the charges.

Reports said India asked Canada to withdraw 41 diplomats by October 10.

“As we mentioned earlier, given the much higher presence of Canadian diplomats here and their interference in our internal matters, we have sought parity in our respective diplomatic presence. Discussions are ongoing on the modalities to achieve this,” Bagchi said at his weekly media briefing.

He said as Canadian diplomatic presence in India is much higher compared to India’s strength in Canada, it is assumed that there would be a reduction.

“Our focus is on ensuring parity in diplomatic strength,” he said.

The spokesperson, however, did not reply to questions on reports that October 10 is the deadline set by New Delhi for Ottawa to reduce the number of its diplomats in India.

“I would not like to get into the details of diplomatic conversation,” he said.

It is learnt that the number of Canadian diplomats in India is around 60 and New Delhi wants Ottawa to reduce the strength by at least three dozen.

On whether reducing Canada’s diplomatic presence will impact the issuance of visas to Indians, Bagchi said it is up to the Canadian side whom they choose to staff its high commission with.

“Our concerns are related to ensuring parity in diplomatic presence. That’s where our focus is.” Asked whether Canada has shared with India any information or evidence relating to Nijjar’s killing, Bagchi referred to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s recent remarks that if any specific or relevant information is shared with New Delhi, it is open to looking at it.

Bagchi also flagged India’s concerns over safety of Indian diplomats and India’s diplomatic premises in Canada saying New Delhi has been taking up the issue with Ottawa regularly.

Two weeks ago, New Delhi asked Ottawa to downsize its diplomatic presence in India.

The ties between India and Canada came under severe strain following Trudeau’s allegations of a “potential” involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Nijjar.

India rejected the allegations as “absurd” and “motivated” and expelled a senior Canadian diplomat in a tit-for-tat move to Ottawa’s expulsion of an Indian official over the case.

On September 21, India asked Canada to downsize its diplomatic presence in the country as relations between the two countries plunged to an all-time low following Ottawa’s allegations against New Delhi.

Replying to a separate question on protest by pro-Khalistani elements in the UK, Bagchi said New Delhi took up its concerns with the British authorities.

“In the UK, there was a protest on October 2, and we certainly have taken up our concerns on the security of diplomats and premises there with the UK authorities,” he said. “This has been an ongoing thing. The issue is about security, about ensuring that our diplomats are able to function normally and our premises are safe and that the community is not targeted,” Bagchi added.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Imran Khan admits using steroids for muscle-building; Know the side effects

'Naxalism a curse to humanity, Centre committed...': Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Ahead of Tiger 3 trailer, makers drop intense look of Salman Khan, fans say 'real king of Bollywood is back'

Gayatri Joshi's husband Vikas Oberoi may face up to 7 years in jail if found at fault in Italy car crash: Report

Sonu Nigam takes a dig at AR Rahman for composing Akshay Kumar, Kylie Minogue’s Chiggy Wiggy: ‘Itna bekaar gaana...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon’s geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu mesmerises in black saree in New York

69th National Film Awards: Rocketry wins Best Film; Allu Arjun Best Actor, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt share Best Actress

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE