India, Canada agree on joint 'workplan' to strengthen national security ties after NSA-level talks: MEA

This development comes after India and Canada attempt to re-establish their relationship following the diplomatic tensions that arose in 2023.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Feb 09, 2026, 07:27 AM IST

India, Canada agree on joint 'workplan' to strengthen national security ties after NSA-level talks: MEA
India and Canada have decided to enhance their security and law enforcement cooperation during a meeting in Ottawa. National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and Nathalie Drouin, who serves as the Deputy Clerk and National Security and Intelligence Advisor to the Prime Minister of Canada, were in attendance.

As part of the NSA's two-day visit, both parties convened on Saturday. A release from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) indicates that the discussions led to an agreement to strengthen their existing working relationship. This includes establishing liaison officers to facilitate better communication and collaboration on security and law enforcement matters.

Regular bilateral security dialogue held between India and Canada

These were part of the regular bilateral security dialogue between India and Canada, during which the two sides acknowledged progress on initiatives to ensure the safety and security of their citizens and agreed on a shared work plan to guide cooperation on national security and law enforcement priorities.

As per the statement, the establishment of liaison officers is expected to streamline bilateral communications and facilitate timely information sharing on issues of mutual concern, including the illegal flow of drugs, particularly fentanyl precursors, and transnational organised criminal networks.

Cooperation on national security and law enforcement priorities

"During the meeting, it was agreed that each country would establish security and law-enforcement liaison officers and that their respective agencies would build on working relationships," the statement stated."

The two sides acknowledged the progress on initiatives aimed at supporting the safety and security of their countries and citizens. They agreed to a shared workplan to guide bilateral cooperation on national security and law enforcement issues and to enable practical collaboration on respective priorities," the release added.

Liaison officers to streamline bilateral communications

During the discussions, both countries also committed to formalising cooperation on cybersecurity policy and information sharing on cybersecurity issues. They agreed to continue collaboration on matters related to fraud and immigration enforcement, consistent with domestic laws and international obligations.

"They also committed to formalising cooperation on cybersecurity policy and information sharing on cybersecurity issues, as well as continuing discussions on cooperation related to fraud and immigration enforcement, consistent with domestic laws and international obligations," it added.

Meanwhile, on Friday, ahead of the meeting with Drouin, NSA Ajit Doval held discussions with Gary Anandasangaree, who is Canada's Minister for Public Safety.

The visit highlights the commitment of India and Canada to bolster their collaborative efforts in areas of national security, law enforcement, and cybersecurity. These discussions and agreements reflect a mutual interest in deepening the partnership between the two nations in these critical domains.

(With ANI inputs)

