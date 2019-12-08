Headlines

India calls for effective steps agaist terrorism on SAARC's foundation day

The 19th SAARC summit was to happen in Islamabad in 2016 but was boycotted by India along with Bangladesh, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, and Afghanistan after the Uri attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

Sidhant Sibal

Sidhant Sibal

Updated: Dec 08, 2019, 06:00 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said while SAARC has made progress, greater collaboration was needed to act against the scourge of terrorism.

In a message on the 35th SAARC charter day, PM Modi said, "SAARC has made progress but more needs to be done. Our efforts for greater collaboration have repeatedly been challenged with threats and act of terrorism".

Highlighting how terrorism "impedes our shared objective of realizing the full potential of SAARC", PM said, "it is critical that all countries in the region take effective steps to defeat the scourge of terrorism" and the "forces that support it" which will "generate greater trust and confidence to build a stronger SAARC".

The 19th SAARC summit was to happen in Islamabad in 2016 but was boycotted by India along with Bangladesh, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, and Afghanistan after the Uri attack in Jammu and Kashmir.
 
The PM in the letter said the organisation was set up "to build a connected and integrated South Asia" and aims to promote "development and progress of all countries in the region" and New Delhi will continue to "support various initiatives to achieve closer cooperation in diverse areas" 

It was on 8th December 1985, the organisation was founded in Dhaka and while it comprises of just 3% of the world area, it has 21% of the world population. After 2016, New Delhi is focusing more on the BIMSTEC grouping towards its east and had called the leaders of the grouping during the swearing-in ceremony of PM Modi in the second term.

