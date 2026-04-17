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India braces for intense heatwave, temperature may hit 45 degrees, summer vacations likely to be advanced; Check state-wise list

Severe heatwave conditions across India have forced several states to close schools early or advance summer vacations.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Apr 17, 2026, 01:10 PM IST

India braces for intense heatwave, temperature may hit 45 degrees, summer vacations likely to be advanced; Check state-wise list
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A severe heatwave sweeping across multiple parts of India has led to major disruptions in school calendars, with several state governments opting to either shut institutions early or modify class timings. With temperatures crossing 40 degrees and in some regions, nearing 45 degrees, authorities have taken precautionary measures to safeguard students’ health.

States Announce Early Summer Vacations

In Chhattisgarh, officials have declared summer holidays for all schools, government, private and aided from April 20 to June 15, following persistently high temperatures across districts such as Raipur and Bilaspur.

Similarly, Jharkhand has ordered statewide school closures until June 15, as regions like Palamu reported extreme heat conditions.

In Odisha, authorities have extended summer vacations until June 21, citing ongoing heatwave concerns. Meanwhile, West Bengal has advanced its holiday schedule, with schools set to close from April 22.

Tripura has also temporarily suspended classes between April 24 and May 1 to protect students from rising temperatures.

Adjustments in Delhi-NCR and Other Regions

In the Delhi NCR, including areas like Noida, schools are revising their academic calendars. While some institutions are shortening school hours, others are planning to begin summer vacations earlier than usual in May.

Other regions have opted for alternative measures instead of complete closures. In Andhra Pradesh, schools are operating on reduced schedules, with classes ending by early afternoon to avoid peak heat hours.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand has introduced 'water bell' systems, ensuring students take regular hydration breaks during school hours.

Widespread Impact of Heatwave

The heatwave has particularly affected central and northern parts of the country, with states like Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan expected to witness temperatures between 43 degrees and 45 degrees in the coming days. Several cities in Chhattisgarh, including Durg and Rajnandgaon, have already recorded temperatures above 43 degrees, prompting swift action from authorities.

Safety Measures Take Priority

Officials across states have emphasised that these decisions are aimed at reducing health risks such as heatstroke and dehydration among children. With forecasts indicating continued high temperatures, more regions may consider similar steps in the days ahead.

The evolving situation highlights the growing impact of extreme weather conditions on daily life, particularly in the education sector

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