FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Bengal News: BJP Claims Strongroom Opened 10 Times Day After TMC Kolkata Faceoff | TMC vs BJP

Bengal News: BJP Claims Strongroom Opened 10 Times Day After TMC Kolkata Faceoff | TMC vs BJP

India-bound LPG carrier MT Sarv Shakti crosses Strait of Hormuz amid US blockade, expected in Visakhapatnam on this date

India-bound LPG carrier MT Sarv Shakti crosses Strait of Hormuz amid US blockade

Bengal News: Mamata Banerjee Claims 200 Seats, Calls Exit Polls Propaganda | West Bengal Election

Bengal News: Mamata Banerjee Claims 200 Seats, Calls Exit Polls Propaganda | West Bengal Election

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Mr India to Krrish: Ahead of Jackie Shroff's The Great Grand Superhero, here are superheroes that make indian cinema proud

From Mr India to Krrish: Ahead of Jackie Shroff's The Great Grand Superhero

Splitsvilla 16 Mass Eviction: From Akanksha Choudhary to Anushka Ghosh, THESE splitsvillans most likely to get dump this week

Splitsvilla 16 Mass Eviction: THESE splitsvillains most likely to get dump

From Riyan Parag to AB de Villiers: Cricketers who went viral for vaping or smoking

From Riyan Parag to AB de Villiers: Cricketers who went viral for vaping or smok

HomeIndia

INDIA

India-bound LPG carrier MT Sarv Shakti crosses Strait of Hormuz amid US blockade, expected in Visakhapatnam on this date

An Indian vessel carrying several metric tonnes of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and 20-member crew onboard has safely crossed the Strait of Hormuz.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : May 02, 2026, 11:55 PM IST

India-bound LPG carrier MT Sarv Shakti crosses Strait of Hormuz amid US blockade, expected in Visakhapatnam on this date
India-bound LPG carrier set to arrive in India after crossing Strait of Hormuz. (Representational Image: AI-Generated)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

An Indian cargo named MT Sarv Shakti has safely crossed the Strait of Hormuz and is expected to arrive in Visakhapatnam on May 13. As per a report by ANI quoting sources, the vessel is carrying 46,313 metric tonnes of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and also has a 20-member crew onboard, including 18 Indian nationals.

''As per official sources, MT Sarv Shakti (IMO No. 9350599), carrying 46,313 MT of LPG (Indian cargo), with 20 crew members onboard, including 18 Indians, has safely crossed the Strait of Hormuz today, 02 May 2026, and is expected to arrive at Visakhapatnam on 13 May 2026,'' news agency ANI reported, quoting sources.

On Saturday, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways shared an update on maritime safety and shipping operations in view of developments in West Asia and said that all Indian seafarers in the region are safe and no incident involving Indian-flagged vessels has been reported in the last one day.

The Ministry also said that it is maintaining close coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Indian missions abroad, and maritime stakeholders to ensure the welfare of seafarers and uninterrupted shipping operations.

As per the official statement by the Ministry, the Directorate General of Shipping control room has handled over 8,300 calls and received nearly 18,000 emails since its activation. The Ministry also stated that 2,922 Indian seafarers have been safely repatriated so far from several locations across the Middle East.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
West Bengal Elections 2026: EC orders repolling in Falta constituency over 'severe electoral offences'
West Bengal: EC orders repolling in Falta seat over 'severe offences'
India-bound LPG carrier MT Sarv Shakti crosses Strait of Hormuz amid US blockade, expected in Visakhapatnam on this date
India-bound LPG carrier MT Sarv Shakti crosses Strait of Hormuz amid US blockade
'Intent over money': Arvind Kejriwal credits policy shift for Punjab's record 66 percent GST growth
'Intent over money': Arvind Kejriwal credits policy shift for Punjab's record 66
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta says all workers must be given rest for 3 hours amid heatwave
All workers must be given rest for 3 hours amid heatwave: Delhi CM
Who is Nandani Sharma? Delhi Capitals star gets maiden India call-up for Women’s T20 World Cup 2026
Who is Nandani Sharma? Delhi Capitals star gets maiden India call-up for Women’s
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Mr India to Krrish: Ahead of Jackie Shroff's The Great Grand Superhero, here are superheroes that make indian cinema proud
From Mr India to Krrish: Ahead of Jackie Shroff's The Great Grand Superhero
Splitsvilla 16 Mass Eviction: From Akanksha Choudhary to Anushka Ghosh, THESE splitsvillans most likely to get dump this week
Splitsvilla 16 Mass Eviction: THESE splitsvillains most likely to get dump
From Riyan Parag to AB de Villiers: Cricketers who went viral for vaping or smoking
From Riyan Parag to AB de Villiers: Cricketers who went viral for vaping or smok
From classy outfit to royal vibe: 4 outfits from Sonam Bajwa that will make you ideal Punjaban
4 outfits from Sonam Bajwa that will make you ideal Punjaban
Mammootty, Mohanlal's Patriot, Aamir Khan's Ek Din, Riteish Deshmukh's Raja Shivaji: 5 major theatrical releases this week
From Patriot, Ek Din to Kara, Raja Shivaji, 5 theatrical releases this weekend
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement