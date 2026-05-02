India-bound LPG carrier MT Sarv Shakti crosses Strait of Hormuz amid US blockade, expected in Visakhapatnam on this date

An Indian vessel carrying several metric tonnes of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and 20-member crew onboard has safely crossed the Strait of Hormuz.

An Indian cargo named MT Sarv Shakti has safely crossed the Strait of Hormuz and is expected to arrive in Visakhapatnam on May 13. As per a report by ANI quoting sources, the vessel is carrying 46,313 metric tonnes of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and also has a 20-member crew onboard, including 18 Indian nationals.

''As per official sources, MT Sarv Shakti (IMO No. 9350599), carrying 46,313 MT of LPG (Indian cargo), with 20 crew members onboard, including 18 Indians, has safely crossed the Strait of Hormuz today, 02 May 2026, and is expected to arrive at Visakhapatnam on 13 May 2026,'' news agency ANI reported, quoting sources.

On Saturday, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways shared an update on maritime safety and shipping operations in view of developments in West Asia and said that all Indian seafarers in the region are safe and no incident involving Indian-flagged vessels has been reported in the last one day.

The Ministry also said that it is maintaining close coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Indian missions abroad, and maritime stakeholders to ensure the welfare of seafarers and uninterrupted shipping operations.

As per the official statement by the Ministry, the Directorate General of Shipping control room has handled over 8,300 calls and received nearly 18,000 emails since its activation. The Ministry also stated that 2,922 Indian seafarers have been safely repatriated so far from several locations across the Middle East.