INDIA block opposition MPs to visit Manipur on July 29, 30

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, however, had visited a few places in Manipur earlier.

Latest News

PTI

Updated: Jul 27, 2023, 01:42 PM IST

New Delhi: MPs from the Opposition alliance INDIA will visit Manipur on July 29 and 30 to assess the situation in the north eastern state which is riven with ethnic violence since May 3.

A delegation of over 20 opposition members of parliament will visit Manipur this weekend and will take a first-hand account of the situation in the state, Congress whip in Lok Sabha Manickam Tagore told PTI.

The opposition leaders have been seeking to visit the violence-hit state for sometime but were denied permission in view of the situation there.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, however, had visited a few places in Manipur earlier.

Several MPs of the 26-party alliance INDIA will be part of the delegation.

They have been demanding a discussion in both houses of Parliament on Manipur, and also a statement from the Prime Minister on the current situation there.

