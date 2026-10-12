INDIA Bloc Vs CEC Gyanesh Kumar: 11 leaders file Supreme Court petition for SIR stay, restoration of deleted voter names

Rahul Gandhi and 10 other INDIA bloc leaders have moved the Supreme Court over irregularities in the SIR process. Check the list of all leaders names in the petition.

INDIA bloc leaders, led by Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Monday filed a petition in the Supreme Court against the Election Commission of India (ECI), alleging large-scale deletion of voters' names and irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process. The petition was filed, followed by a protest march by INDIA bloc leaders towards the Supreme Court.

The Public Interest Ligitation (PIL) included names of 11 opposition leaders as petitioners. These names include:

Rahul Gandhi (Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha)

Mallikarjun Kharge (Congress President)

Akhilesh Yadav (Samajwadi Party chief)

Tejashwi Prasad Yadav (RJD leader)

Saugata Roy (Mamata AITC leader)

Sanjay Raut (UBT leader)

MA Baby (CPI(M) leader)

D Raja (CPI leader)

Mahua Majhi (Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader)

Supriya Sule (NCP-SP leader)

ET Mohammed Basheer (IUML leader)

Meanwhile, the Election Commission is among the respondents in the plea. Reportedly, the petition also names Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi. Further details about the petition are not immediately available.

Why did INDI Alliance approach the Supreme Court?

The INDI Alliance leaders had earlier sought a meeting with the Chief Justice of India, Surya Kant, to present their concerns; however, the meeting was denied, citing that the issues were already pending before the Supreme Court.

Senior advocate and Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi said that the petition deals with concerns around the SIR process and restrictions on peaceful protests.

Meanwhile, no exact timeline has yet been revealed for the hearing and resolution of the petition.

The petition followed the INDIA bloc's 'March for Democracy', where several opposition MPs began marching towards the Supreme Court after gathering at the Constitution Club. However, Delhi Police stopped the procession at the barricaded Bhagwan Dass Road