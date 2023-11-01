Headlines

Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain, Aishwarya Sharma-Neil Bhatt celebrate Karwa Chauth, video goes viral

DNA Explainer: Here's why air pollution causes long-term coughing

INDIA bloc to decide PM face after Lok Sabha 2024 polls: Mallikarjun Kharge

SA vs NZ: South Africa defeat New Zealand by 190 runs in World Cup 2023 match

Not only Jad Hadid but two other popular Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestants will also be seen in Temptation Island India

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain, Aishwarya Sharma-Neil Bhatt celebrate Karwa Chauth, video goes viral

DNA Explainer: Here's why air pollution causes long-term coughing

INDIA bloc to decide PM face after Lok Sabha 2024 polls: Mallikarjun Kharge

Health benefits of lemon tea

8 Tips to avoid academic stress

10 health benefits of eating soyabean

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao attend special screening of Bejoy Nambiar's Kaala

Tamannaah Bhatia turns heads with her sensuous look in sexy backless dress, netizens call her ‘killer beauty’

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor wraps up Ulajh, says her upcoming film is 'deeply and coincidentally intertwined' with her life

IND vs SL: India vs Sri Lanka Match Preview, Probable Playing 11, Head-To-Head And Prediction | WC23

India's Own Version Of Israel's Iron Dome Defence System? How Will It Help?

ALERT: What is SIM swapping scam and how to protect yourself

Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain, Aishwarya Sharma-Neil Bhatt celebrate Karwa Chauth, video goes viral

Not only Jad Hadid but two other popular Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestants will also be seen in Temptation Island India

Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki to follow Jawan ‘prevue’ model? First glimpse won't be called teaser but...

HomeIndia

India

INDIA bloc to decide PM face after Lok Sabha 2024 polls: Mallikarjun Kharge

The INDIA bloc is an alliance of 28 political parties formed to take on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Lok Sabha polls in 2024. However, the mega alliance is yet to brainstorm on its Prime Ministerial face.

article-main
Latest News

ANI

Updated: Nov 01, 2023, 10:29 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday asserted that members of the INDIA bloc will sit together and decide the Prime Ministerial face if voted to power in the Lok Sabha polls in 2024. "After being elected, all of us will sit together and decide the Prime Ministerial face," Kharge told reporters in Chhattisgarh's Sukma.

The INDIA bloc is an alliance of 28 political parties formed to take on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Lok Sabha polls in 2024. However, the mega alliance is yet to brainstorm on its Prime Ministerial face.

Speaking on the Chhattisgarh assembly polls, the Congress president said, "We will cross 75 (seats), not less than that. We will provide free education to children from primary to post-graduation, will give cylinders to women... The elected MLAs will decide who will hold the Chief Ministerial post".

Earlier today, Mallikarjun Kharge also held a public gathering in the Sukma district where he threw brickbats at the BJP stating that the latter "fooled" people in the name of caste and religion. "They fooled people in the name of religion and caste. They trick people by saying that they made a woman belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC) President. They should know that the Congress party gave the first woman Prime Minister to the country. The Congress empowered the backward classes", Kharge said.

Praising the previous Congress governments, he said, "The BJP keeps asking what Congress has done for the country. There were no schools, no banks and no jobs. It all was done by the Congress. Modi Sahab (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) asks what we have done in the past 70 years. We have built the country. We constructed schools, public sectors, banks, industries, etc. Did Modiji construct schools in Chhattisgarh?"

Chhattisgarh is scheduled to hold polls in two phases on November 7 and 17. The counting of votes will take place on December 3 in all five poll-bound states. Earlier in the 2018 assembly polls, the Congress came to power with a landslide victory, winning 68 seats out of 90.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Delhi: Traffic near India Gate restricted today for ‘Run For Unity’; check details

Rohit Sharma's Mumbai update sparks concern ahead of India vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2023 clash

Apple iPhone, iPad and other Apple users in India under ‘high risk’, Indian government issues warning

Elon Musk may soon bring dating feature to X, moving towards ‘everything app’ goal

This actress ran away from home at 15, faced physical torture, later won multiple National Awards, gave 100-crore hits

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao attend special screening of Bejoy Nambiar's Kaala

Tamannaah Bhatia turns heads with her sensuous look in sexy backless dress, netizens call her ‘killer beauty’

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor wraps up Ulajh, says her upcoming film is 'deeply and coincidentally intertwined' with her life

Streaming This Week: Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala, Bhola Shankar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Mouni Roy sets the internet on fire in glittery little black dress, Disha Patani calls her 'super hot'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE