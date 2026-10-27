INDIA Bloc's November 1 Rally Sparks Row: Delhi traders write to Rahul Gandhi, warn of Rs 10000 crore loss

Delhi traders have urged Rahul Gandhi to postpone the INDIA bloc's November 1 rally, warning of massive traffic disruptions and business losses worth Rs 10,000 crore during the peak Diwali shopping season.

The INDIA bloc's proposed mega rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on November 1 has triggered a confrontation between the Opposition and the Capital's trading community. With an estimated 10 lakh protesters expected to attend, traders fear that traffic restrictions, barricading and road closures could severely disrupt business in some of Delhi's busiest markets ahead of Diwali.

Despite Congress leader Rahul Gandhi rejecting an earlier appeal to postpone the rally, the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) has written to him again, requesting that the protest be rescheduled until after the festive season. The traders' body has also approached Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, urging him to take up the matter with other INDIA bloc leaders.

But why are Delhi traders opposing the rally, how much business could be affected, and what has Rahul Gandhi said?

Why are Delhi Traders demanding postponement?

The biggest concern among traders is the timing of the rally, which coincides with the peak Diwali shopping season. CTI chairman Brijesh Goyal has written to Rahul Gandhi, arguing that the large gathering could bring commercial activities in Old Delhi and surrounding markets to a standstill.

The traders fear that security arrangements, traffic diversions and barricades could prevent customers from reaching markets on October 31 and November 1.

They have also questioned whether shops would be allowed to operate normally during the two days.

The CTI has expressed concern that restrictions could begin a day before the rally, further affecting festive sales.

Which Delhi markets could be affected?

According to the CTI, at least 20 major markets located around Ramlila Maidan could face disruptions. These include Chandni Chowk, Bhagirath Palace, Khari Baoli, Sadar Bazar, Chawri Bazar, Kashmere Gate, Nabi Karim and Karol Bagh.

These areas are among Delhi's major wholesale and retail trading hubs, attracting customers and merchants from across the National Capital Region and other states. The traders' body has pointed out that several routes leading to Ramlila Maidan pass through these commercial areas, raising concerns about access restrictions and congestion.

The CTI estimates that between 15,000 and 20,000 buses could arrive in the Capital carrying protesters, apart from private vehicles belonging to political leaders and supporters.

CTI warns of Rs 10,000 Crore in losses, why?

The traders' body has warned that the rally could result in business losses of up to Rs 10,000 crore if commercial activities across Old Delhi are disrupted.

To support its concerns, the CTI cited an earlier protest at Jantar Mantar on October 10, which reportedly attracted around 3,000 to 4,000 people.

According to the organisation, security restrictions imposed during that protest affected Central Delhi's commercial activities and resulted in losses estimated at Rs 3,000 crore.

The CTI argues that a gathering of 10 lakh people at Ramlila Maidan could cause significantly greater disruption.

However, the Rs 10,000 crore figure is an estimate provided by the traders' body and not a confirmed assessment of losses.

What has Rahul Gandhi said about traders' demand?

Rahul Gandhi rejected the traders' earlier appeal to postpone the rally, linking the Opposition's protest to its demand for the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

In a post on X on Monday, October 26, Gandhi addressed Delhi's traders and accused the government of being responsible for restrictions affecting businesses.

"To every trader in Delhi: We love you and hear you. The government shut the metro, sealed our roads and locked down our capital. With a stolen vote nothing is safe - your shop, your savings, your children's future," he wrote.

He further said, "Tell Modi to sack accused no. 4, Gyanesh Kumar, and the protests will stop in 30 seconds."

His remarks indicated that the Opposition was unwilling to withdraw its protest unless its political demand was addressed.

Following Gandhi's response, traders from markets surrounding Ramlila Maidan expressed disappointment and renewed their appeal.

What alternatives have Delhi traders suggested?

The CTI has proposed two possible solutions to avoid disrupting festive business.

Its first preference is to postpone the November 1 rally until after Diwali, allowing traders to conduct business during one of the busiest shopping periods of the year.

Alternatively, if the Opposition is unwilling to change the date, the traders' body has suggested shifting the protest to a different venue.

The proposed alternatives include Burari Grounds and Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, which the CTI believes could accommodate the gathering without causing comparable disruption to Old Delhi's markets.

Why is INDIA Bloc holding rally on November 1?

The Opposition alliance has planned a massive protest at Ramlila Maidan on November 1 as part of its ongoing campaign demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The rally comes amid the Opposition's allegations of electoral irregularities and vote theft, which have become central to its political campaign against the BJP-led government. Around 10 lakh people are expected to participate in the demonstration, according to estimates cited by the traders' body.

With the November 1 rally approaching, the dispute has brought the Opposition's right to protest and traders' concerns over livelihoods into sharp focus. While the INDIA bloc is pressing ahead with its campaign against the Chief Election Commissioner, traders are seeking assurances that commercial activities will not be disrupted during the festive season. The CTI's renewed letter to Rahul Gandhi and its appeal to Mallikarjun Kharge have placed the decision back before the Opposition leadership.

For now, there has been no confirmed announcement of a change in the rally's date or venue. The extent of any disruption will depend on the final security and traffic arrangements.