INDIA bloc’s key meeting today, day after 92 opposition MPs suspended in Parliament

West Bengal CM Mamta Banerjee said that there is an opportunity to discuss this seat-sharing in the meeting.

The Opposition INDIA bloc to hold a key meeting in Delhi today to discuss various crucial issues, including seat-sharing, joint campaign blueprint and finding a strategy to combat BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. A plan of action is expected to be discussed after a major setback in the recent assembly polls in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

Taking to 'X', Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said, "The 4th meeting of the leaders of INDIA parties will be held on Tuesday, December 19th, 2023, in New Delhi at 3 p.m."

While, West Bengal CM Mamta Banerjee asserted,"I think all will be together. There is an opportunity to discuss this seat-sharing) matter...Tomorrow is a great opportunity to discuss it in detail. The majority of political parties will agree to one-to-one seat sharing; maybe one or two may not agree...I don't have any motto or vendetta to not walk with anybody,"

Talking about the delay in seat sharing in INDIA alliance, she said, "It's not late. Better late than never."

On whether she wants an alliance with Congress in West Bengal, CM Banerjee said, "Somebody must bell the cat...I don't have any problem if they have genuine things. But in West Bengal, they have only two seats. I am open to talk and discuss," she added.

The meeting assumes importance as it is being held amid the Winter Session of Parliament, during which 92 MPs from different Opposition parties were suspended from the House. On Monday, 78 Opposition MPs -- 33 from Lok Sabha and 45 from Rajya Sabha -- were suspended, which is the highest number of suspensions in a day.

The 92 MPs were suspended for protesting and raising slogans against the December 13 parliament security breach incident.

A day before the meeting, which will take place at the Ashoka Hotel, Mamata Banerjee said the INDIA bloc's prime ministerial candidate will be decided after the 2024 general election. She showed confidence that the alliance will resolve all issues, including seat-sharing, to defeat the BJP.