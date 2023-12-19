Headlines

Explained: Covid 19 new variant JN.1 detected, how dangerous is it? Should you worry?

'They aren't enough...': West Bengal BJP leader launches scathing attack on CM Mamata Banerjee ahead of INDIA Bloc meet

INDIA bloc’s key meeting today, day after 92 opposition MPs suspended in Parliament

India's biggest flop actress, gave 8 flop films, no hit in 12 years, worked with superstar, she is now...

Akash Ambani led Reliance Jio may take huge hit, Elon Musk to benefit India's...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'They aren't enough...': West Bengal BJP leader launches scathing attack on CM Mamata Banerjee ahead of INDIA Bloc meet

Explained: Covid 19 new variant JN.1 detected, how dangerous is it? Should you worry?

INDIA bloc’s key meeting today, day after 92 opposition MPs suspended in Parliament

10 actors and directors who made strong comebacks in 2023

9 motivational quotes by Prabhas

Teams that lost most finals in IPL history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui beats Mannara Chopra to become the first captain

Parliament Security Breach: Who Is BJP MP Pratap Simha Who Gave Lok Sabha Passes To Intruders?

Chandrayaan 3 to Atiq Ahmed, What are the top searches on Google in India 2023?

India's biggest flop actress, gave 8 flop films, no hit in 12 years, worked with superstar, she is now...

Meet actress whose debut was blockbuster, took 3 times more fees than Salman, quit acting at peak of career, is now..

'This is extremely...': Netizens slam Animal's Twitter page for trolling critic's review with box office collection

HomeIndia

India

INDIA bloc’s key meeting today, day after 92 opposition MPs suspended in Parliament

West Bengal CM Mamta Banerjee said that there is an opportunity to discuss this seat-sharing in the meeting.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 19, 2023, 09:40 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Opposition INDIA bloc to hold a key meeting in Delhi today to discuss various crucial issues, including seat-sharing, joint campaign blueprint and finding a strategy to combat BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. A plan of action is expected to be discussed after a major setback in the recent assembly polls in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

Taking to 'X', Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said, "The 4th meeting of the leaders of INDIA parties will be held on Tuesday, December 19th, 2023, in New Delhi at 3 p.m."

While, West Bengal CM Mamta Banerjee asserted,"I think all will be together. There is an opportunity to discuss this seat-sharing) matter...Tomorrow is a great opportunity to discuss it in detail. The majority of political parties will agree to one-to-one seat sharing; maybe one or two may not agree...I don't have any motto or vendetta to not walk with anybody," 

Talking about the delay in seat sharing in INDIA alliance, she said, "It's not late. Better late than never."

On whether she wants an alliance with Congress in West Bengal, CM Banerjee said, "Somebody must bell the cat...I don't have any problem if they have genuine things. But in West Bengal, they have only two seats. I am open to talk and discuss," she added.

The meeting assumes importance as it is being held amid the Winter Session of Parliament, during which 92 MPs from different Opposition parties were suspended from the House. On Monday, 78 Opposition MPs -- 33 from Lok Sabha and 45 from Rajya Sabha -- were suspended, which is the highest number of suspensions in a day.

The 92 MPs were suspended for protesting and raising slogans against the December 13 parliament security breach incident.

A day before the meeting, which will take place at the Ashoka Hotel, Mamata Banerjee said the INDIA bloc's prime ministerial candidate will be decided after the 2024 general election. She showed confidence that the alliance will resolve all issues, including seat-sharing, to defeat the BJP.

 
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

PM Modi to flag off Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express, check new features of this train

IPL auction 2024 live streaming: When and where to watch for free

Viral video: Bengaluru man finds live snail in salad ordered via Swiggy, company responds

Animal box office collection day 17: Ranbir Kapoor film continues to break records, breaches Rs 500 crore mark in India

IPL Auction 2024 LIVE: Full list of players, base price, sold, unsold status

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE