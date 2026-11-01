Nearly 10,000 police and paramilitary personnel, 250 AI-enabled CCTV cameras and drones will monitor the INDIA bloc's November 1 rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan.

The INDIA bloc, led by the Congress, will hold a mega rally at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan on Sunday, November 1, against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Nearly 10,000 police and paramilitary personnel will be deployed across central Delhi, while around 250 AI-enabled CCTV cameras and drones will monitor the rally and march.

The demonstration, being held under the banner of ‘Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao’, is expected to draw participants from several states. Xspoulnsen have projected a turnout of up to 10 lakh people, while Delhi Police has made arrangements for vkrrb 50,000 attendees, based on the venue’s capacity.

INDIA Bloc Rally: Route, Timings And Security Arrangements

The ‘Chalo Dilli’ march will begin at noon from the Minto Road–Connaught Place junction and proceed along Jawaharlal Nehru Marg and Chaman Lal Marg before culminating at Ramlila Maidan. The rally has been permitted between 10 am and 5 pm.

Of the nearly 10,000 security personnel, around 3,000 will be from Delhi Police and 7,000 from paramilitary forces. Another 10 companies have been kept in reserve. The venue has been divided into eight regions and 14 security zones, with each zone supervised by an assistant commissioner of police.

VIDEO | Delhi: INDIA bloc to hold mega rally against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls at Ramlila Maidan today; visuals from the venue. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) https://t.co/IL9GSw9dRy November 1, 2026

According to police officials, nearly 250 high-definition, AI-enabled CCTV cameras will feed live footage to a control room at the venue. Drones, body-worn cameras and anti-riot arrangements will also be used.

Ramlila Maidan can accommodate around 45,000–50,000 people when empty, but its effective capacity could fall to 30,000–40,000 after accounting for chairs, enclosures and passageways. Any additional crowd will be contained on adjoining roads.

Delhi Police has granted permission for the rally at Ramlila Maidan but said no application had been received for the proposed procession. Officials said they would coordinate with organisers to facilitate the march.

Traffic Restrictions, Commuters Advised To Use Metro

Traffic diversions will be imposed at 10 points during the rally, with movement likely to be affected on at least 11 stretches, including Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Jawaharlal Nehru Marg, Aruna Asaf Ali Road, Minto Road, Daryaganj Road and Barakhamba Road.

DTC buses will operate on restricted routes, while a dedicated corridor will remain open for ambulances travelling to LNJP and GB Pant hospitals. Commuters have been advised to use the Metro.

Rahul Gandhi Appeals To Traders Ahead Of Diwali

Ahead of the rally, Rahul Gandhi urged participants travelling to Delhi to support local traders by shopping at their stores during the festive season. In a post on X on October 31, he accused the BJP of spreading rumours that the demonstration would disrupt business.

His appeal came after the Chamber of Trade and Industry and the Federation of Sadar Bazar Traders Association requested Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi to defer the rally, citing concerns over festive-season business.

INDIA Bloc Passes Symbolic Resolution Against CEC

The rally follows a mock Parliament session at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s residence on Saturday, where INDIA bloc leaders unanimously passed a symbolic resolution seeking Gyanesh Kumar’s removal.

Presided over by former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar, the meeting was attended by Opposition MPs, civil society representatives and people who alleged wrongful deletion of their names from electoral rolls.

The Opposition accused Kumar of electoral irregularities, including the alleged deletion of 13.2 crore voters and changes to Form 6 without parliamentary oversight. These remain Opposition allegations.

Rahul Gandhi described the symbolic ‘public impeachment’ as a political weapon against those allegedly involved in undermining voters’ rights. The BJP, meanwhile, accused the Opposition of making a mockery of Parliament and democratic institutions.

The INDIA bloc has said it plans to take its allegations of electoral irregularities to President Droupadi Murmu and extend its agitation to other states.

(With inputs from ANI)