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INDIA bloc protest: Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi detained after hours-long demonstration at Akashvani Bhawan

INDIA bloc leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and others were detained by Delhi Police during a protest march to the Election Commission over the SIR row.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Oct 06, 2026, 08:41 PM IST

INDIA bloc protest: Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi detained after hours-long demonstration at Akashvani Bhawan
INDIA bloc protest: Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi detained after hours-long demonstration at Akashvani Bhawan (Source: X)
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After hours of protest against the Election Commission in Delhi's Akashvani Bhawan, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and several other Opposition leaders have been detained on Tuesday.  Delhi Police also detained  Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal, Deepender Singh Hooda, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and several other leaders who were staging a sit-in protest inside Akashvani Bhawan.

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and other political leaders detained

The INDIA bloc leaders had marched from Parliament towards the Election Commission headquarters, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Police stopped the march near the NITI Aayog office and detained several leaders.

Earlier, talks were underway with Rahul Gandhi to leave voluntarily, while security has been tightened as the protest may continue through the night. During the protest, Rahul Gandhi questioned why the Election Commissioners were not meeting the Opposition MPs who had marched from Parliament. “More than 300 Opposition MPs marched from Parliament to the Election Commission today to meet the Election Commissioners. We represent crores of Indians,” Gandhi said, while questioning why the poll panel was not meeting them and why police were stopping the march. The Election Commission, meanwhile, said no request for a meeting on Tuesday had been received from any political party, according to PTI.

Meanwhile, PIB Fact Check debunked social media claims that the Union Home Ministry had approached Rahul and Priyanka to end the protest.

INDIA Bloc protest

The protest is part of a broader "Save Democracy" campaign announced by the Opposition, under which its leaders have been holding demonstrations and public programmes against the ECI. “Unmoved. Unfazed. We will not budge until our demands are met. We will not rest until our democracy is saved from the Vote Chors,” Venugopal posted on X. In another post, the Congress leader lashed out at the ECI, invoking the viral phrase, “Gyanesh, it’s done, bro.” “Election Commissioners are not Narendra Modi's servants. They are public officers serving the nation, and must not be stopped from meeting Opposition MPs. Today, 300+ MPs are marching to the ECI office but are being stopped. How long will you stop us, bro? Gyanesh, it's done, bro,” Venugopal wrote. 

(With inputs from ANI)

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