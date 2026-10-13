INDIA Bloc Protest: Police files 4 FIRs over violation of BNSS section 163 restrictions in Central Delhi

Delhi Police registered 4 FIRs over INDIA bloc's Oct 12 March for Democracy in Delhi for alleged violation of BNSS Section 163; opposition leaders marched to Supreme Court over SIR irregularities.

Four FIRs have been filed by Delhi Police in connection with the October 12 INDIA bloc demonstration in New Delhi.Two cases were registered at the Tilak Marg police station, one at Mandir Marg, and one at the Barakhamba police station, according to police sources.

FIRs over alleged violation of BNSS Section 163

According to sources, FIRs have been filed for alleged violations of Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and other laws.One of the complaints is an alleged infraction of Section 163 limitations in the Connaught Place neighborhood. On the day of the protest, some areas of central Delhi were subject to restrictions, according to the police.Further details concerning the particular claims in each FIR were not immediately released by the police.

INDIA bloc's March for Democracy on October 12

The INDIA bloc had organised a 'March for Democracy' on October 12 in New Delhi. The protest was held over alleged irregularities in the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Akhilesh Yadav, and Mamata Banerjee, attempted to march to the Supreme Court, breaching a barricade near Bhagwan Dass Road before being halted by police at another barricade.

Opposition leaders filed a joint petition with the Supreme Court, contesting elements of the voter list revision process and highlighting claims of irregularities. They also called for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

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Opposition's plan for October 13

The INDIA bloc will continue its campaign on October 13, featuring a joint press conference and a high tea hosted by Rahul Gandhi at 4 pm at his residence in New Delhi. The discussions will focus on electoral irregularities and the SIR exercise, with invitations extended to bloc MPs, civil society members, and student organizations.