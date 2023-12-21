INDIA bloc MPs to hold march over suspension from Vijay Chowk to Parliament House today

The floor leaders of the INDIA bloc will hold a meeting on Thursday morning at the office of Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge.

The Parliamentarians of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc will hold a march from Parliament House to Vijay Chowk in the national capital on the issue of suspension of members in both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha. The floor leaders of the INDIA bloc will hold a meeting on Thursday morning at the office of Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge.

Earlier yesterday, two more opposition MPs were suspended from Lok Sabha. With this, the total number of suspensions in Parliament has reached 143. The action against suspended MPs came after the House faced repeated adjournments, with opposition members raising slogans and displaying placards over their demands.

They have been demanding a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah over the Parliament security breach on December 13. TMC leader Kalyan Banerjee's derisively mimicry of Dhankhar during the opposition's protest on the stairs of Parliament on Tuesday against the suspension of MPs has drawn strong condemnation from the ruling BJP.

Hitting out at the media for not discussing the suspension of members extensively, Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said that the media is entirely focused on showing the mimicry incident and not highlighting the pain and agony of the suspended MPs, adding that What can be done if the "media is totally running on one line".

Addressing reporters in New Delhi, Rahul Gandhi said, "MPs were sitting there, I shot their video. My video is on my phone. The media is showing it. Nobody has said anything.150 of our MPs have been thrown out (of the House) but there is no discussion on that in the media. There is no discussion on Adani, no discussion on Rafale, no discussion on unemployment."

"Our MPs are disheartened and sitting outside. Please show their side also. What can we do if you are totally running on one line," he added. The controversy erupted after suspended Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee, during the protest with other suspended MPs at Parliament's Makar Dwar, was seen mimicking Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, while Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was seen filming the Trinamool MP using his phone.