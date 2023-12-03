Headlines

INDIA bloc leaders to meet in Delhi on Dec 6 to chalk out strategy for Lok Sabha polls

Why farewell to David Warner? Mitchell Johnson criticises former teammate, brings up Sandpaper Gate

Assembly Election Results 2023: BJP poised to sweep MP, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh; Congress ahead in Telangana

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui reveals his mother died by suicide when he was 13, says 'unpe karza tha bas Rs 3500 ka'

Assembly Election Results 2023: NCP chief Sharad Pawar assures results won't have impact on INDIA bloc

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

INDIA bloc leaders to meet in Delhi on Dec 6 to chalk out strategy for Lok Sabha polls

Why farewell to David Warner? Mitchell Johnson criticises former teammate, brings up Sandpaper Gate

Assembly Election Results 2023: BJP poised to sweep MP, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh; Congress ahead in Telangana

10 Priciest wedding destinations in India

Bollywood actors who died before their last film released

7 stretches for back pain relief

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor sets the internet on fire in her sexy black outfit, BFF Orhan Awatramani aka Orry reacts

Munawar Faruqui, UK07 Rider, Sunny Arya: Meet Bigg Boss 17 contestants, know what they do

In pics: Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar take blessings at Pracheen Hanuman Temple in Patna ahead of 12th Fail release

Election results 2023: Delhi Congress workers burst crackers, distribute sweets amid vote counting

Brick wall secured EVM strong room opened in Morena as counting of votes begins for MP polls

Telangana elections results 2023: DK Shivakumar confident of Congress' comfortable win!

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui reveals his mother died by suicide when he was 13, says 'unpe karza tha bas Rs 3500 ka'

Boycott Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah trends, fans slam makers, say 'we will not forgive you', here's why

Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan amp up starry quotient at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal wedding reception

HomeIndia

India

INDIA bloc leaders to meet in Delhi on Dec 6 to chalk out strategy for Lok Sabha polls

During the meeting, the leaders are likely to discuss and finalise their plan to unitedly take on BJP ahead of the polls, sources said.

article-main
Latest News

PTI

Updated: Dec 03, 2023, 01:57 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Leaders of the opposition INDIA bloc will meet at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence in Delhi on December 6 to chalk out a strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, sources said on Sunday.
During the meeting, which will be held in the evening on Wednesday, the leaders are likely to discuss and finalise their plan to unitedly take on the BJP ahead of the polls, they said.

The Congress was awaiting the results of assembly elections in five states -- Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram -- before finalising the opposition bloc's strategy and seat-sharing arrangement for the general elections.

Counting of votes for Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana elections is underway. Counting trends so far show that the BJP is set to form the government in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh and the Congress in Telangana.

The counting of votes for the Mizoram assembly elections will be held on Monday. At least 26 parties have come together as part of the INDIA bloc to take on the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections and have so far held three rounds of deliberations in Patna, Bengaluru and Mumbai.

The sources said the opposition leaders would now plan joint rallies that were put on hold due to the assembly elections. One such rally planned in the first week of October in Bhopal was cancelled at the last moment.

Talks on seat-sharing between regional outfits would also gain momentum now, they said. Some parties like Trinamool Congress, Aam Aadmi Party and Samajwadi Party wanted early finalisation of seat-sharing but the talks were delayed due to the assembly polls.

READ | Who is Baba Balak Nath, BJP’s probable candidate for CM post in Rajasthan?

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Bachhe shaant ho jaa': Imam-ul-Haq reveals Salman Agha's message to Kohli after ugly spat with Naveen-ul-Haq

IND vs AUS weather update: Will rain wash out India vs Australia 4th T20I match in Raipur

DNA TV Show: Aftermath of latest bombing in Gaza as war resumes following brief ceasefire

Junior Mehmood battling stage four cancer, Johnny Lever pays visit to veteran actor at his home

Apple AirPods Pro available at just Rs 540 in Flipkart Sale after Rs 16,450 off, check details

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor sets the internet on fire in her sexy black outfit, BFF Orhan Awatramani aka Orry reacts

Munawar Faruqui, UK07 Rider, Sunny Arya: Meet Bigg Boss 17 contestants, know what they do

In pics: Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar take blessings at Pracheen Hanuman Temple in Patna ahead of 12th Fail release

From Leke Prabhu Ka Naam to Swag Se Swagat: 5 times Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif made fans groove to their songs

Watch: 7 times when Salman Khan lost his cool, lashed out at Bigg Boss contestants

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE