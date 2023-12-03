INDIA bloc leaders to meet in Delhi on Dec 6 to chalk out strategy for Lok Sabha polls

During the meeting, the leaders are likely to discuss and finalise their plan to unitedly take on BJP ahead of the polls, sources said.

Leaders of the opposition INDIA bloc will meet at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence in Delhi on December 6 to chalk out a strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, sources said on Sunday.

During the meeting, which will be held in the evening on Wednesday, the leaders are likely to discuss and finalise their plan to unitedly take on the BJP ahead of the polls, they said.

The Congress was awaiting the results of assembly elections in five states -- Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram -- before finalising the opposition bloc's strategy and seat-sharing arrangement for the general elections.

Counting of votes for Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana elections is underway. Counting trends so far show that the BJP is set to form the government in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh and the Congress in Telangana.

The counting of votes for the Mizoram assembly elections will be held on Monday. At least 26 parties have come together as part of the INDIA bloc to take on the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections and have so far held three rounds of deliberations in Patna, Bengaluru and Mumbai.

The sources said the opposition leaders would now plan joint rallies that were put on hold due to the assembly elections. One such rally planned in the first week of October in Bhopal was cancelled at the last moment.

Talks on seat-sharing between regional outfits would also gain momentum now, they said. Some parties like Trinamool Congress, Aam Aadmi Party and Samajwadi Party wanted early finalisation of seat-sharing but the talks were delayed due to the assembly polls.

