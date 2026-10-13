INDIA bloc’s ‘high tea’ with Rahul Gandhi: What comes next in ‘vote chori’ battle?

LOP Rahul Gandhi hosted INDIA bloc leaders for high tea and vowed to boost the ‘vote chori’ campaign. In a presser after the meeting, he targeted Modi, Shah, and CEC Gyanesh Kumar, promising continued united protests.

Congress leader and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi hosted INDIA bloc leaders and MPs, along with representatives of student organisations and civil society, for a high-tea meeting at his residence on Tuesday. After the meeting, Rahul Gandhi vowed to continue the INDIA bloc campaign against electoral irregularities and pressed for the resignation of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), Gyanesh Kumar.

Rahul Gandhi says Opposition united against ‘vote chori’

In a joint press conference after the meeting, Gandhi said that the opposition is united in its fight against 'vote chori'. ''One method of expression of democracy was Jantar Mantar, and now the government has decided that Jantar Mantar can no longer be used to express democratic feelings. We are going to challenge that idea,'' he said.

‘Net is closing around them’: Rahul Gandhi targets Modi, Shah, CEC

He then targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and CEC Gyanesh Kumar and said, ''The people who have done this, Mr. Modi, who is the main architect, Mr. Amit Shah, who is the implementer, Mr. Gyanesh Kumar, and others, they need to understand that the net is closing around them. It is not going to be so simple that you can destroy the Indian Constitution and get away with it.''

We have the utmost respect for the Chief Justice of India, the Supreme Court and the judicial system of India. They have a role to play. We hope that they will play that role. But we are also political people. No matter what happens, political resistance will continue, people's resistance will continue, and it will triumph. : LoP Shri @RahulGandhi Delhi — Congress (@INCIndia) October 13, 2026

Rahul Gandhi calls for united fight

Describing different protests by individual Opposition parties as 'one', he further said, ''We are all standing here together as one. As I said yesterday, there are no parallel protests. There is one singular protest, and the protest has one mission: restoration of democracy in India. Democracy has been destroyed in this country. The election system has been destroyed. The constitution has been torn up and thrown away. We are fighting together to restore democratic rule, genuine democratic rule in this country.''

Highlighting the continuation of the campaign, the Congress MP said, ''I guarantee you that just as we mobilised with such energy, strength and unity, we will continue to fight together in the same spirit.''