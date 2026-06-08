INDIA Bloc eyes revival after poll losses, Pawar says Opposition must stay united; here’s what we know so far

Various parties in INDIA Bloc met in New Delhi on Monday to discuss various issues gripping the country presently. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar emphasised on the unity as Mallikarjun Kharge said that opposition will meet every two months.

Various parties in INDIA Bloc met in New Delhi on Monday to discuss various issues gripping the country presently. However, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar emphasised on the consolidation of the Opposition INDIA bloc and saying that it is “crucial to keep everyone united.” The remarks have come in the dual context of the crucial issues concerning the nation and BJP’s victory in three out of five assembly elections which has rattled the opposition.

Opposition’s unity

Addressing a press conference here on today's INDIA bloc meeting aimed at Opposition unity, Pawar said, “National parties in the country have started coming together. The BJP and its administration are under the leadership of Narendra Modi. On the other hand, those who do not accept this leadership have come together. We will invite prominent figures and find a way forward. I am confident a solution will be found.”

Pawar’s remarks directly attack BJP’s leadership and call for Opposition unity to defeat the Saffron party at all fronts.

Issues raised by opposition

Meanwhile, INDIA bloc chairperson and Congress president, Mallikarjun Kharge flagged economic, social, and foreign policy challenges the nation facing currently and criticised the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls across the country at the alliance meeting at Constitution Club.

Expressing concern over a range of issues, the Congress leader highlighted inflation, irregularities in examinations, and alleged a "compromised" foreign policy to target the BJP government at the Centre.

“Now we must strengthen and advance that same spirit, so that we can confront the many political, economic, social, and foreign policy challenges facing the country due to the Modi government's misgovernance. Due to SIR, the voting rights of millions of our people are being stripped away. The assault on the Constitution continues unabated. Investigative agencies are being continuously used as tools to harass, intimidate, and bully political opponents. Discrimination is being meted out against non-BJP governments. Prices of essential goods are rising relentlessly, and the economic environment is extremely negative,” Kharge added.

Kharge said a consensus was reached to send a letter to the Chief Justice regarding SIR alleging “vote loot” and electoral malpractice.

Kharge said a consensus was reached to send a letter to the Chief Justice at the earliest. “It was agreed to send a letter to the Chief Justice of India on SIR, vote loot and stealing elections. The letter is to be delivered to the Chief Justice of India very soon,” he said. Kharge also said the INDIA bloc had unanimously resolved to seek the immediate resignation of the Union Education Minister over alleged irregularities affecting students who appeared for NEET and CBSE examinations.

Kharge also announced that the INDIA bloc parties will meet every two months to enhance coordination on national issues and for greater synergy between partners of the opposition grouping to take on the BJP-led government. “It was agreed that all parties of the INDIA alliance would meet every two months. The next meeting will be held in Hyderabad in August,” he added.