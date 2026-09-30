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INDIA bloc announces back-to-back protests: What Opposition has planned from October 2

After a three-and-a-half-hour meeting, the INDIA bloc announced a nationwide protest plan, starting October 2. Know more about it below.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Sep 30, 2026, 04:26 PM IST

INDIA bloc announces back-to-back protests: What Opposition has planned from October 2
INDIA bloc announces protests against ECI from October 2. (Screengrab)
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After the INDIA bloc coordination meeting in New Delhi on Wednesday, opposition parties announced a series of protests and rallies against the Election Commission of India (ECI) and an alleged threat to democratic institutions. A press conference of the INDIA bloc was held on September 30, where Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge began by saying that discussions with various parties took place for three and a half hours, during which leaders shared their views and agreed to fight together.

''Discussions continued for around three-and-a-half hours. Many leaders expressed their views. Uddhav Thackeray ji and Hemant Soren ji also shared their views. Everyone has decided to fight together in a united manner,'' Kharge said.

INDIA bloc announces protest programme from October 2

He also accused the ECI of being influenced by the Centre, saying that elections were being won through unfair means, and announced a series of protest marches, starting October 2.

''Members of the INDIA bloc will stage protests at DM offices from October 2 to October 8, and on October 6, all opposition MPs will march to the Election Commission. Opposition leaders will seek an appointment with the President in the second week of October to apprise her of the manner in which institutions are being taken over. Five major rallies will be held in Oct-Nov, and the venues and dates will be finalised soon. A major rally will be organised in Delhi on November 1 because everyone now acknowledges what Rahul ji and Didi used to say on 'vote chori','' Kharge added.

Mamata demands Gyanesh Kumar's resignation, PM Modi's exit

Later, former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addressed the presser and called Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar 'a thief, a dacoit'. ''It is publicly known that Gyanesh Kumar is a thief, a dacoit. He has hijacked the EVMs. Our demand is that if Gyanesh Kumar does not resign, this protest will continue for a long time. The Prime Minister must resign immediately. We will save democracy. We want your support, students, youth and journalists,'' Mamata said.

Rahul Gandhi says democracy is bigger than individuals

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi also added, ''It is the personal commitment of all INDIA leaders that we are going to ensure that the people who have destroyed Indian democracy are punished. It doesn't matter how senior they are, who they are; Indian democracy is bigger than every single person in the country. There was also a feeling in the room that the opposition has been quite successful in putting across to the people of India that elections are stolen, that Narendra Modi and Amit Shah have destroyed democracy and there is a new sense of resistance, particularly among young people, that what is going on in India is wrong and needs to be stopped.''

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