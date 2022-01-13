India's biggest single-day rise in COVID infections since beginning of pandemic, nearly 2.5 lakh cases reported

India reported nearly 2.5 lakh fresh infections on Wednesday which is the biggest single-day increase in cases since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. This is over 50,000 higher than the previous day's count. However, this number will increase further after Tripura's COVID tally is added to it.

The COVID-19 case tally went past the 2-lakh mark on Wednesday for the first time since May 26. The previous highest increase in cases in a single day was a jump of 43,196 recorded on April 27, 2021, when the second wave was nearing its peak. With 246,912 new COVID-19 cases, the cumulative tally has reached to 36,317,422.

Wednesday also saw 203 deaths reported from across the country, excluding Tripura. The daily toll crossed the 200 mark for the first time since October 27. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the chief ministers of all states virtually at 4:30 pm today to review the COVID-19 situation.

Barring Monday, when cases saw a decline, Wednesday was the 15th day since December 28 when daily COVID-19 cases have seen a double-digit growth. Compared to Tuesday, Wednesday saw a 26.1% rise in new cases.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government said on Wednesday that the vaccination centres will be opened for the adolescent age group, those aged between 15 and 18 years, in schools of the national capital where health clinics are operational.