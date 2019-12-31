India better prepared to tackle challenges on borders: Outgoing Army Chief General Bipin Rawat

Outgoing Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat, who has been appointed as India's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), on Monday received his farewell Guard of Honour as the Army Chief at South Block and said the Army is better prepared to take on challenges from enemies.

Responding if the Army was prepared to better take on challenges at Pakistan and China border, he said, “Yes, they are better prepared."

He also conveyed his best wishes to General Manoj Naravane, who will take over as the 28th Chief of Indian Army. "I wish to convey my best wishes to General Manoj Naravane who will be assuming the office as the 28th Army chief, for a successful inning," he said.

On the last day of his tenure, Gen Rawat thanked soldiers for supporting him. "Today as I demit the office of Chief of Army staff, I wish to convey my gratitude to the soldiers, rank and file of Indian Army who have stood steadfast under challenging circumstances. I want to say that the Chief of Army Staff cannot work alone and can work only with the cooperation and teamwork of everyone. Bipin Rawat is just a name. Bipin Rawat can work only when everyone's cooperation is there," Gen. Rawat said.

"Tomorrow, I will be assuming charge as the Chief of the Defence Staff. I will speak about my priorities after assuming the new position. The work of the Chief of Army Staff is quite complex. As long as I have been in this position, I have been working only as an Army chief. Now, I will think about the new responsibilities that have been handed over to me," he added.

After taking charge as India's first-ever Chief of Defence Staff, General Rawat will be in direct contact with the Prime Minister on security issues and the chiefs of the Army, Navy and the Air Force would report to him. He would head the Department of Military Affairs and paid a salary equivalent to a service chief.

The CDS will act as the Principal Military Adviser to Defence Minister on tri-Services matters. The three Chiefs will continue to advise the Defence Minister on matters exclusively concerning their respective Services.

"Government has appointed Gen Rawat as the Chief of Defence Staff with effect from December 31 and until further orders and extension in service of Gen Rawat with effect from December 31 and till the period he holds the office of CDS," the defence ministry had said earlier.