India's Best Dancer contestant Varun Dagar accuses police of manhandling him in Delhi’s Connaught Place, shares video

India's Best Dancer contestant Varun Dagar accuses police of manhandling him Delhi’s Connaught Place, shares video

Varun Dagar, former contestant of reality show India's Best Dancer, alleged on Wednesday that he was manhandled by police personnel while performing in the Connaught Place area in central Delhi. Parking attendants of Connaught Place B Block also joined in, Varun claimed. The dancer put out a video of the incident on his Instagram account. He wrote a post about it but did not explain what led to the incident.

“When the police came to remove me, the parking attendants of B-block also came along with them. People started questioning the police and a brawl started. Meanwhile, I was packing my stuff when a parking attendant of B-block came there and pulled my collar and abused me,” Dagar wrote in Hindi.

"Then a policeman pulled my hair and hit me with his elbow and took me to the police van. I asked, 'uncle what did I do'. He said we will tell you in the police station. Whatever the parking staffer did was very wrong. He had no right to touch me, but he showed his anger on me," Dagar claimed.

As per the police, Dagar was removed from the area as a crowd gathered there which blocked the common way. The incident took place on Monday. The officer added that Dagar was earlier also removed from Connaught Place on two to three occasions. He was asked to take permission before performing in the area, the official added.

(Inputs from PTI)