India begins exporting COVID-19 vaccines, 1.5 lakh Covishield doses dispatched to Bhutan

As a gift from India, the first consignment of 1.5 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccine 'Covishield' was dispatched to Thimphu, Bhutan from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai in the wee hours of Wednesday.

As per reports, the consignment containing 1.5 lakh doses of Covishield is scheduled to reach Bhutan's capital Thimphu on Wednesday at around noon.

Bhutan is the first country to receive India's gift of the coronavirus vaccines that have been manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII).

#UPDATE | Mumbai: Flight carrying the first consignment of 1.5 lakh dosages of Covidshield to Bhutan from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, has been delayed. https://t.co/gPKfeRAoSf — ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2021

Notably, India reaffirmed its position as the pharma capital of the world amid the pandemic last year sending Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) and paracetamol to 150 countries. When it comes to COVID-19 vaccines, India has assured that its vaccines will be for the entire humanity, with priority being given to the neighbourhood.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in a release on Tuesday said that the government has received several requests for the supply of Indian manufactured vaccines from neighbouring and key partner countries. These countries are Nepal, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Bhutan, Maldives, and Seychelles.

In the neighbourhood, talks are on with Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, and Nepal for the vaccine. In fact, Nepal's Foreign minister Pradeep Gyawali was in India last week and requested India for 20 percent i.e. 12 million doses of the vaccine. Indian authorities have given approval to two coronavirus vaccines--one of SII's Covishield and another of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin with the mega vaccination programme starting over the weekend.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that India is honoured to be a long-trusted partner in meeting the healthcare needs of the global community.

"India is deeply honoured to be a long-trusted partner in meeting the healthcare needs of the global community. Supplies of Covid vaccines to several countries will commence tomorrow, and more will follow in the days ahead," PM Modi had tweeted.