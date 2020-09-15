India beats China to become member of United Nations' ECOSOC body

India has been elected as a member of the United Nation's Commission on Status of Women, a body of the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), said TS Tirumurti, permanent representative of India to the United Nations, on Monday (local time).

Taking to Twitter, Tirumurti said, "India wins seat in prestigious ECOSOC body! India elected members of the Commission on Status of Women (CSW). It`s a ringing endorsement of our commitment to promote gender equality and women`s empowerment in all our endeavours. We thank member states for their support."

India wins seat in prestigious #ECOSOC body! India elected Member of Commission on Status of Women #CSW. It’s a ringing endorsement of our commitment to promote gender equality and women’s empowerment in all our endeavours. We thank member states for their support. @MEAIndia pic.twitter.com/C7cKrMxzOV — PR UN Tirumurti (@ambtstirumurti) September 14, 2020

India, Afghanistan, and China had contested the elections to the Commission on Status of Women.

Even as India and Afghanistan won the ballot among the 54 members, China could not cross the half-way mark.

This year is the 25th anniversary of the famous Beijing World Conference on Women (1995). The Commission on the Status of Women is a UN organ promoting gender equality and the empowerment of women.

India will be a member of the United Nation's Commission on Status of Women for four years, 2021 to `25.

Earlier on June 18, 2020, India was elected as one of the non-permanent members to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) with an overwhelming majority of 184 votes out of 192, where the minimum requirement was 128.

In fact, it's for the eighth time that India has been elected to UNSC. India has served seven times earlier: 1950-1951, 1967-1968, 1972-1973, 1977-1978, 1984-1985, 1991-1992 and 2011-2012.

(With ANI inputs)