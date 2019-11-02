'India beacon of stability, prosperity, peace in times of global uncertainties,' says Modi as he begins Thailand visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a three-day visit to Thailand, in an interview given to Bangkok Post talked about India's growing security and economic links with Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), BIMSTEC, RCEP and other key issues related to India's role globally across various sectors.

Responding after being asked if India has become a global power under his leadership, PM Modi said that till a few hundered years ago, India contributed a major chunk of global growth in the field of literature, science, philosophy, art and architecture but never seek to dominate others.

India today is among the largest contributors to the global economic growth as in the past few years it has increased its participation in world affairs be it economy, climate change, space or fight against terror.

Modi lauded that the people of India are highly competitive and if given the right environment then they are second to none.

The Prime Minister also mentioned that his government is running two massive campaigns to improve the ease of living with the focus on improving infrastructure and other services.

PM Modi said that over 350 million people have been brought in to the banking system, every village in the country has been electrified.

Speaking on transparency, PM Modi said the government has made efforts to curb corruption, leakage of money by digitising services benefitting people of this country. By building toilets in rural and urban areas, the government has provided basic needs to the people.

Lauding his government on ease of doing business, PM Modi said India has moved 80 places in the World Bank's Ease of Doing Business index, adding all this has been done within the democratic framework.

PM Modi said a large number of middle-class people have loads of aspirations in India who have access to all these basic necessities.

The Prime Minister further mentioned that India is promoting development partnerships with its friendly neighbours and looking forward to building global partnerships to combat global challenges.

Modi said in a time of global uncertainties, India remains strong, growing and a beacon of stability, prosperity and peace. India also advocates the need for strengthening, reforming multilateralism.

As many say that the 21st century is Asia's century, India is prepared to actively contribute to this opportunity.

Sharing his thoughts on the importance of ASEAN to India's Act East Policy, PM Modi said ASEAN is at the core of our Act East policy. It is the only cooperative mechanism by which we have had uninterrupted summit-level dialogues for 16 years so far.

ASEAN is one of the most politically and economically dynamic regions in the world today, therefore, India wishes for a strong, unified and prosperous ASEAN playing a central role in the emerging dynamic of the Indo-Pacific.

A prosperous ASEAN is in the best interests of India's prosperity and security as well, adding engagement with ASEAN will be a critical element of India's Act East policy. He said that India's close civilisational links plays for a strong foundation for a robust, modern and multifaceted strategic partnership.

PM Modi said India is thankful to Thailand for steering India's close relations with ASEAN under its leadership of the organisation.

On the issue of regional security and India's role in it, PM Modi said, "we believe in that regional security architecture for Indo-Pacific should be open, transparent, inclusive and rules-based, anchored in respect for international law," whose aspects would be a stable maritime security, freedom of navigation and over-flight and unimpeded commerce, in accordance with international law including the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea.

Speaking on how BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) fit into India's Act East Policy, the Prime Minister said it is of great importance to India and constitutes a unique link between South Asia and Southeast Asia.

PM Modi also mentioned that leaders of BIMSTEC countries attended the swearing-in ceremony of his new government which retained power after 2019 general elections. BIMSTEC countries attending the swearing-in is a reminder of India's close bonds with these countries.

The Prime Minister especially thanked Thailand for its significant contribution in strengthening of the BIMSTEC.

Responding on whether negotiations on Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) could be concluded this year since India seems reluctant about the trade deal, PM Modi said India remains committed to a comprehensive and balanced outcome from the ongoing RCEP negotiations as a successful conclusion will be in the interest of everyone involved.