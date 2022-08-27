Search icon
India bans export of maida, suji, wholemeal aata and other related products

Earlier, the government had put a restriction on exports of maida, semolina, wholewheat flour from August 14.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 27, 2022, 11:34 PM IST

File photo

The Centre has banned the export of Meslin flour (aata), maida, semolina (suji), wholemeal flour and variants of wheat flour (atta). Earlier, the government had put a restriction on exports of the aforementioned items from August 14.

The export of these items, however, shall be allowed on the basis of permission granted by the Government of India to other countries to meet their food security needs and based on the request of their Government.

The decision comes as wheat prices continue to rise in the international markets ahead of the festive season when prices may further shoot up. In May 2022, wheat exports were banned due to high temperatures that curtailed production and caused domestic prices to rise.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said, "There is a sudden spike in the global prices of Wheat or Meslin Flour (Atta), Maida, Samolina (Rava/ Sirgi), Wholemeal atta and resultant atta arising out of many factors, as a result of which the food security of India, neighbouring countries and other vulnerable countries is at risk."

"Whereas, the Government of India is committed to providing for the food security requirements of India, neighbouring and other vulnerable developing countries which are adversely affected by the sudden changes in the global market for Wheat or Meslin Flour (Atta), Maida, Samolina (Rava Sirgi), Wholemeal atta and resultant atta and are unable to access adequate wheat supplies."

It further said, "In order to manage the overall food security of the country and to support the needs of the neighbouring and other vulnerable countries, the Central Government, in exercise of powers conferred by Section 3 read with section 5 of the Foreign Trade (Development & Regulation) Act. 1992 (No. 22 of 1992), as amended, read with Para 1.02 a2.01 of the Foreign Trade Policy. 2015-20, hereby amends export policy of items under S.No.64 of Chapter 11 under HS code 1101 of ITC (HS), Schedule-11, 2018 as under."

On August 9, 2022, the government had sought to tighten rules on exports of wheat flour and other related products and mandated that such dispatches will be subject to the submission of quality certificates issued by the Export Inspection Council or its affiliates.

 

 

