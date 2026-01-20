India-Bangladesh ties plunge, New Delhi to withdraw diplomats' families over security concerns

Last month, India had summoned Bangladesh High Commissioner Riaz Hamidullah and raised concerns over the rapidly-deteriorating security situation in the country. That was after demonstrations took place near the Indian High Commission in the Bangladeshi capital Dhaka.

India has decided to withdraw the families of all its diplomats posted in Bangladesh over the security situation in the neighbouring country, Hindustan Times reported on Tuesday citing sources. However, this will not impact the number of diplomats or the functioning of the Indian High Commission and Assistant High Commissions in Bangladesh. The move comes amid tensions between the neighbours over the security situation in Bangladesh and the treatment of minorities in the Muslim-majority nation.

Last month, India had summoned Bangladesh High Commissioner Riaz Hamidullah and raised concerns over the rapidly-deteriorating security situation in the country. That was after demonstrations took place near the Indian High Commission in the Bangladeshi capital Dhaka. Tensions flared up in Bangladesh after the killing of the youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi in December. Several leaders in Bangladesh attempted to link the killing to India, with the protests taking anti-India overtones. In response, the Indian government slammed the "false narrative sought to be created by extremist elements" in Bangladesh.

Relations between India and Bangladesh have further deteriorated over a number of attacks on people from minority communities, especially Hindus. Days after Hadi's killing, a Hindu factory worker was beaten to death by a mob and his body set on fire over accusations of insulting Islam, an incident that drew widespread condemnation. Several other similar incidents have been reported from across the country in recent weeks. According to official data released by the Bangladeshi interim government, incidents of violence against minorities have surged, with 645 such cases taking place last year. The developments come just weeks before Bangladesh is set to holds its first parliamentary elections since the ouster of former prime minister Sheikha Hasina. The polls are expected to be held next month.