India-backed ambulance service in Sri Lanka expanded, now available across all provinces

India's 1990 Emergency Ambulance Service in Sri Lanka which played a crucial role in the aftermath of the Easter Sunday terror attacks is now available throughout the nine provinces of the Indian Ocean island country.

The last phase of the project was launched in Ampara which is in the Eastern Province of Sri Lanka by Sri Lankan ministers and Indian high commissioner to the country Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Sunday.

The Sri Lankan minister present at the launch were -- Daya Gamage, Minister of Primary Industries and Social Empowerment, Dr Harsha de Silva, Minister of Economic Reforms and Public Distribution, and Anoma Gamage, Deputy Minister of Petroleum Resources Development.

A video recorded message of External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar was also played at the event. Jaishankar described the service as "a great example of what India and Sri Lanka can achieve together."

The ambulance service can be availed by dialling the toll-free number 1990. The service was requested by Sri Lanka Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in March 2015.

It came into existence in July 2016 with its launch in Southern and Western Provinces of the country and under the initial Indian grant of US $7.5 million. It was later expanded phase wise from May 2017 to a massive expansion in many provinces in 2018. It is the largest Indian grant project in Sri Lanka after the Indian Housing Project.

Timeline

MARCH 2015: PM Modi visits Sri Lanka; SL PM Ranil requests for service

JULY 2016: Ambulance Service launched in Southern & Western Provinces

MAY 2017: PM Modi announces the expansion of service

JULY 2018: Service expanded in Northern Province

AUG 2018: Service expanded inUva

SEPT 2018: Service expanded in North Central Province

OCT 2018: Service expanded in North Western Province

NOV 2018: Service expanded in Central Province

JAN 2019: expanded in Sabaragamuwa

JUNE 2019: All provinces have the service