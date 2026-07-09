India-Australia nuclear pact: Uranium supply to power India's clean energy future, boost strategic ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a 3-day visit to Australia where he held bilateral talks and signed joint agreement on various areas spanning defence, maritime security, energy, critical technologies, education, mining, research and cultural cooperation to strengthen the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a 3-day visit to Australia where he held bilateral talks and signed joint agreement on various areas spanning defence, maritime security, energy, critical technologies, education, mining, research and cultural cooperation to strengthen the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

India’s nuclear vision

On the second day of his three-leg tour, India and Australia on Thursday elevated their partnership into a highly strategic level with the signing of a landmark nuclear energy agreement under which Canberra will supply uranium to fuel New Delhi's civil atomic programme.

Delivering a joint press conference alongside Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Melbourne, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared the atomic breakthrough a transformative catalyst for India's ecological targets. "Australia will supply uranium to India. We have signed an important agreement in the field of nuclear energy. It will give new momentum to our clean energy goals," PM Modi announced.

Formally confirming the historic uranium arrangement, Prime Minister Albanese stated that the two countries had signed an arrangement to enable uranium exports to India for peaceful purposes under the 2015 Australia-India Nuclear Cooperation Agreement.

How will Uranium supply help India?

Boost India's nuclear energy programme: Australia has the world's largest known uranium reserves. A steady supply of Australian uranium ensures fuel availability for India's civilian nuclear reactors, enabling the country to expand nuclear power generation.

Less dependence on coal: India continues to rely heavily on coal for electricity. Greater availability of uranium supports increased nuclear power generation, which produces very low greenhouse gas emissions during operation and helps diversify the energy mix.

Improves fuel security: India plans to build more nuclear power plants over the coming decades. Domestic uranium production is limited, making imported uranium essential for ensuring uninterrupted operation of existing and future reactors.

To further cement this trade axis, the Prime Minister indicated that both sides would move forward on a bilateral investment treaty to deepen economic engagement. Bolstering high-tech supply chains, PM Modi said India and Australia would work together on a Critical Minerals Corridor to strengthen resilient supply chains and support the clean energy transition.

In a parallel security push, he also announced the creation of an India-Australia Defence Innovation Corridor to deepen collaboration in defence technology.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the outcomes include the adoption of a Joint Declaration on Defence and Security Cooperation, a Maritime Security Collaboration Roadmap, an India-Australia Joint Statement on Energy Security, and an administrative arrangement under the India-Australia Civil Nuclear Agreement, alongside a series of agreements in education, skills development, research, innovation and heritage conservation.