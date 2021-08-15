India at 75: Full schedule of Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort today

As India celebrates its 75th Independence Day on Sunday (August 15) as 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', several events have been organised across the country to mark the special day.

According to a Ministry of Defence notification, the 75th Independepence Day will witness showering of petals from IAF helicopters during unfurling of the national flag from the ramparts of the Red Fort. The government has also invited all athletes who have won medals at Olympics to attend the Independence Day celebrations.

Here's the full schedule for Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Arrival at Red Fort: The PM will be welcomed by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt and Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar.

"The GoC Delhi Area will then conduct Modi to the saluting base where a combined Inter-Services and Delhi Police Guard will present general salute to the PM. Thereafter, the PM will inspect the Guard of Honour," the ministry said in its statement.

Guard of Honour: The PM will receive Guard of Honour from one officer and 20 men each from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Delhi Police.

PM will proceed to ramparts of Red Fort: After the Guard of Honour, PM Modi will proceed to the ramparts of the Red Fort. There, the prime minister will be greeted by the Minister of Defence, the Minister of State for Defence, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Army Staff General M M Naravane, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh and Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal R K S Bhadauria. "The GoC Delhi area will conduct the PM to the dais on the ramparts to hoist the national flag," the ministry said.

Hoisting of Flag: At 7:30 AM, PM Modi will hoist the tricolour and there will be a 'Rashtriya Salute'. During hoisting of the national flag and the 'Rashritya Salute', the Indian Navy's band, consisting of 16 men, will play the national anthem. "Lt Commander P Priyambada Sahoo will assist the Prime Minister in hoisting the national flag. It will be synchronised with the 21 Gun Salute fired by the valiant gunners of the elite 2233 Field Battery (Ceremonial)," the ministry added.

PM Modi’s address to the nation: The prime minister will address the nation after the showering of flower petals. "At the conclusion of the speech of the PM, the cadets of National Cadet Corps (NCC) will sing the National Anthem," it noted.