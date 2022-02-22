India asks students to ‘leave Ukraine temporarily’ in fresh advisory amid rising tensions with Russia

As tensions between Ukraine and Russia escalate, the Indian government has issued a fresh advisory for students who are currently residing in Ukraine to complete their studies. In the advisory, India has asked students and citizens to leave the country as a temporary measure.

This advisory comes as the tensions between the two nations have reached a new height over Russia’s move to recognize the breakaway regions of Ukraine. The advisory was uploaded on the official Twitter account of the Indian embassy in Ukraine.

The advisory reads, “Embassy of India is receiving a large number of calls asking about the confirmation of online classes by Medical Universities. In this regard, as informed earlier, Embassy is engaged with respective authorities for streamlining of the education process for Indian students. Students are advised, in the interest of their safety to leave Ukraine temporarily, rather than wait for an official confirmation from universities. Updates received in this regard would be conveyed subsequently.”

Earlier, the Indian embassy in Kyiv, which is the capital of Ukraine, also said that it is organizing an increase in the number of flights out of Ukraine to facilitate all the students and citizens in the country amid the rising tensions between Ukraine and Russia.

The Indian embassy, in a statement, had said, “In view of the continued high level of tensions and uncertainties of the current situation in Ukraine, additional flights are being organized.” The advisory also included the booking procedure for flights from Kyiv to New Delhi.

According to the notice of the Indian embassy, a total of four flights are scheduled to depart between February 25 and March 6. Scheduled flights of Air Arabia, Fly Dubai, Qatar Airways, etc are continuing to operate their routine flights from Ukraine to India.

Earlier, the US had said that Russia “is on the brink of” invading Ukraine, and US President Joe Biden had agreed to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin amid the heightened tensions between the two nations, indicating the possibility of de-escalation of the conflict.