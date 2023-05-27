Search icon
India asks for Kohinoor, Independence artifacts back from UK? Know what British media reports say

According to British media reports, the Indian government is currently in the process of asking for the Kohinoor diamond, and other artifacts, back from the UK.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 27, 2023, 12:09 PM IST

India asks for Kohinoor, Independence artifacts back from UK? Know what British media reports say
Kohinoor is currently a part of the British Crown Jewels (File photo)

The Kohinoor diamond was in the news during the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla, with many Indians urging on social media to return the priceless stone back to its original country – India – since it was not used during the ceremony.

Just a few days later, many British media reports claimed that the Indian government, currently led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has now asked for the Kohinoor diamond back from the United Kingdom, along with several other artifacts dating back to the Independence era.

According to British news reports, India has decided to put to use its diplomatic resources to bring back the controversial Kohinoor diamond, which was a part of Queen Elizabeth II’s crown when she was the head monarch of the United Kingdom.

Apart from the Kohinoor diamond, the Indian government is reportedly also seeking to bring back other artifacts including idols and sculptures from museums in Britain. However, there is little truth to the reports being floated in the British media.

According to sources quoted by NDTV, India has no plans to mobilize bilateral and diplomatic resources to bring back the Kohinoor. In fact, the mention of the Kohinoor diamond was not even made in the official document, as per NDTV reports.

Sources, that asked not to be identified, said that the focus in the talks of the retrieval of objects from the UK solely lies on cooperation and partnership, as well as the provisions existing in the current international arrangement. Diplomatic resources will not be mobilized.

The Kohinoor diamond has been a topic of controversy between the British and India, as the Indians maintain that it was stolen during the invasion of the East India Company, while the UK maintains that it was gifted to the Royal Family.

