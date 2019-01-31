Headlines

Breaking: RPF jawan opens fire inside moving Jaipur-Mumbai train, 4 shot dead

Wordle 772 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 31

Dia Mirza says she chose to be a 'part-time actor' for this reason: 'The only way I can safeguard...'

Meet Chauhan family, who created Rs 16200 crore business empire with Rs 60,000; own world’s best selling biscuit brand

Pakistani critic who claimed Celina Jaitly slept with Fardeen Khan, Feroz Khan in trouble: Govt seeks response from Pak

Weight loss tips: Eat mushrooms to shed extra kilos

Meet the brides of Made In Heaven Season 2

10 surprising health benefits of rice water

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Viral Photos: Dipika Kakar gets discharged from hospital, Shoaib Ibrahim poses with baby boy

5 times Aashram star Tridha Choudhury made heads turn with her drool-worthy photos

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Elvish Yadav, 25-year-old YouTuber who owns Rs 1.5 crore sportscar, multiple houses

Lalu Yadav warns PM Modi, assures I.N.D.I.A. alliance victory in Lok Sabha 2024

Pakistan Blast: At least 40 dead, dozens injured in deadly bomb blast at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Manipur Violence: I.N.D.I.A. alliance MPs meet governor; flag ‘pathetic condition’ of relief camps

Dia Mirza says she chose to be a 'part-time actor' for this reason: 'The only way I can safeguard...'

Pakistani critic who claimed Celina Jaitly slept with Fardeen Khan, Feroz Khan in trouble: Govt seeks response from Pak

Bollywood's 'most unsuccessful' director has made 25 flops, still making films; it's not RGV, David Dhawan, Mahesh Bhatt

India approves indigenous construction of 6 submarines for Rs 40,000 crore

The project comes under Defence Ministry's "strategic partnership" (SP) model that aims at providing significant filip to the govt "make in India program".

Sidhant Sibal

Updated: Jan 31, 2019, 09:06 PM IST

 In a major decision, the defence acquisition council  (DAC) on Thursday approved indigenous construction of 6 submarines for the Indian Navy, the total cost of which is of Rs 40,000 crore. 

The project comes under Defence Ministry's 'strategic partnership' (SP) model that aims at providing a significant fillip to the government's 'Make in India' programme. This is the 2nd such project under the SP model.SP model calls for indigenous manufacturing of major defence platforms by an Indian strategic partner who will collaborate with foreign OEM to set up production faculty in the country. 

According to defence ministry's release "model has a long term vision of promoting India as a manufacturing hub for defence equipment through the transfer of niche technologies and higher indigenous content thereby enhancing self-sufficiency for meeting the future requirements of the armed forces."

The 1st project under SP model was indigenous production of 111 naval utility helicopters in August 2018. Construction of 6 submarines, defence ministry has said, "is expected to provide a major boost to the existing submarine design and manufacturing ecosystem in India through the transfer of design and equipment technology as well as necessary skill set."

