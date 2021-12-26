India approves COVID-19 booster shots - Here's who will get the dose

While the DGCI approved the emergency use of Bharat Biotech's vaccine for children aged between 12-18, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation on Saturday announced that vaccination for the 15-18 year age group against COVID-19 will begin from January 3.

PM Modi also stated that booster shots will be available for all frontline workers and senior citizens with comorbidities from January 10. Notably, in his address, PM Modi called the booster dose a 'precautionary dose'.

Who is to get a booster dose?

- Citizens above 60 years with comorbidities will get the booster dose

- Healthcare and frontline workers to get the booster shot

Need for a booster dose:

With the rise of the Omicron variant, fully vaccinated people are also getting affected by the virus, that's why the booster shot is needed. The effect of the vaccine fades over time and a booster shot is needed to increase immunity in humans.



Until now, countries that have rolled out booster shots are the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia and South Africa will soon start giving ut booster doses.