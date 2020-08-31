India announces 7 days of State Mourning in memory of former President Pranab Mukherjee

The central government on Monday announced that on account of the death of former president of India Pranab Mukherjee, seven days of state morning will be observed throughout India from August 31 to September 6, inclusive of both these dates as a mark of respect to the departed dignitary. During the period of state mourning, the national flag will fly at half-mast on all buildings throughout India, where it is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment. A release by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) also stated that the date, time, and venue of the State Funeral will be intimated later.

"With profound sorrow, the death of Shri Pranab Mukherjee, former President of India at Army Research & Referral Hospital, New Delhi on 31st August 2020," a PIB release stated on this day.

The release added, "As a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, seven days State Mourning will be observed throughout India from 31.08.2020 to 06.09.2020, both days inclusive. During the period of State Mourning, the National Flag will fly at half-mast on all buildings throughout India, where it is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment."

"The date, time, and venue of the State Funeral will be intimated later," it added.

Former President of India Pranab Mukherjee passed away at the age of 84 after his medical condition declined on Monday morning and he suffered a septic shock due to lung infection, the Army's Research and Referral Hospital said.

In the last medical update on Saturday, the Army Hospital (Research & Referral), Delhi Cantonment, had said that the former president's renal parameters had improved but that he continued to remain in a deep coma and on ventilator support. It was reported today that former president Pranab Mukherjee has passed away.

Mukherjee, 84, was admitted to Army Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi Cantt for emergency surgery of brain clot. Later he also tested positive for COVID-19.

He was admitted on August 10 after testing positive for COVID-19.

Mukherjee himself had tweeted before being admitted to the hospital, saying, "On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for COVID-19 today. I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self isolate and get tested for COVID-19."

Pranab Mukherjee served as the 13th President of India from 2012 to 2017.

Before being elected as the President, Mukherjee served as the Union Finance Minister from 2009-2012 and a senior leader of the Congress.

He was also awarded India's highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna, in 2019 by the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind.