India and Sri Lanka strengthen economic ties with new partnership roadmap

The two sides also decided to start passenger ferry services between Nagapattinam in Tamil Nadu and Kankesanturai in Sri Lanka.

India and Sri Lanka on Friday adopted a vision document to significantly expand connectivity and economic ties even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed to the island nation's President Ranil Wickremesinghe the need to ensure a life of dignity for the Tamil community in that country.

Following wide-ranging talks between Modi and Wickremesinghe, the two sides announced a raft of initiatives including expediting work to connect their electricity grids, begin talks on an economic and technology cooperation pact, a feasibility study for a petroleum pipeline and check viability of a land bridge to boost connectivity between the two neighbours. An agreement between NPCI International Payments Limited (NIPL) and Lanka Pay for acceptance of the UPI application in Sri Lanka and an MoU for cooperation in the field of renewable energy were among five key pacts signed between the two sides.

In his media statement, Modi said the security interests and development of India and Sri Lanka are ''intertwined'' and that it is necessary to work together keeping in mind each other's security interests and sensitivities, in remarks that came against the backdrop of concerns in New Delhi over China's attempts to expand influence over Colombo.

The prime minister said the issues relating to the livelihood of fishermen figured in the talks and it was agreed that it should be dealt with a humane approach.

Modi also announced that various projects worth Rs 75 crore will be implemented for the Indian-origin Tamil citizens of Sri Lanka and that New Delhi will also contribute to the development programmes in the northern and eastern region of that country.

Referring to the economic crisis faced by Colombo, Modi said the people of India are with the people of the island nation in their hour of struggle and noted that a stable, secure and prosperous Sri Lanka is not only in the interest of India, but also in the interest of the entire Indian Ocean Region.

''We also talked about reconstruction and reconciliation in Sri Lanka. President Wickremesinghe told me about his inclusive approach. We hope that the government of Sri Lanka will fulfill the aspirations of the Tamils and advance the process of reconstruction for equality, justice and peace,'' he said.

Modi hoped that Colombo will fulfill its commitment to implement the 13th amendment and hold provincial council elections besides ensuring a ''life of respect and dignity'' for the Tamil community of Sri Lanka.

The Tamil community in Sri Lanka has been demanding the implementation of the 13th Amendment to the Constitution that provides for devolution of power to it. The 13th amendment was brought in after the Indo-Sri Lankan agreement of 1987.

On last year's economic crisis in Sri Lanka, Modi said, ''being a close friend, as always, we have stood shoulder-to-shoulder with the people of Sri Lanka in this hour of crisis.'' At a media briefing, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said challenges faced by both countries in the maritime domain were discussed and indicated that China's increasing forays into the Indian Ocean was touched upon.

''We are neighbours. We have a long-standing and comprehensive relationship. It is natural to speak about concerns,'' he said, replying to a question on Chinese presence in the Indian Ocean.

The vision document for economic partnership is aimed at strengthening maritime, air, energy and people-to-people connectivity besides accelerating mutual cooperation in areas of tourism, power, trade, higher education, and skill development. Modi described the vision document as India's long-term commitment to Sri Lanka.

''We have decided that talks on the economic and technological cooperation agreement will be started soon. This will open up new possibilities of trade and economic cooperation for both the countries,'' Modi said.

The two sides also agreed to increase air connectivity between India and Sri Lanka. ''We have decided that the work of connecting the electricity grids between the two countries will be expedited. A feasibility study will be done for a petroleum pipeline between India and Sri Lanka,'' Modi said. ''Apart from this, the feasibility of a land bridge will also be examined. Fintech connectivity will also increase with the agreement signed today to launch UPI in Sri Lanka,'' he added.

Modi said this year holds special significance for the bilateral relations as both sides are celebrating the 75th anniversary of the ties.

''Also, the Indian-origin Tamil community is completing 200 years of its arrival in Sri Lanka. I am happy to say that on this occasion, various projects worth Rs 75 crore will be implemented for the Indian-origin Tamil citizens of Sri Lanka,'' he said. ''Along with this, India will also contribute to the development programs in the northern and eastern region of Sri Lanka,'' he said.

In his remarks, the Sri Lankan president said ''We believe that India's growth would be beneficial to neighbourhood and Indian Ocean Region.'' ''I have also apprised with Prime Minister Modi of the extraordinary challenges that Sri Lanka had experienced in economic, social and political terms in the past year, and of the reform measures I have spearheaded on a number of fronts, in overcoming these challenges,'' he said.

Wickremesinghe said he conveyed to Modi Sri Lanka's ''profound appreciation'' for the solidarity and support rendered to the country by India in what was ''undoubtedly the most challenging period in our recent history''.

His office said the President outlined his vision for economic recovery and sustainable growth in Sri Lanka. It said he shared comprehensive proposals for reconciliation, power-sharing through devolution, and the Northern development plan, inviting all party leaders to work towards consensus and national unity.

''I also shared with him the comprehensive proposal I presented this week for furthering reconciliation, power sharing through devolution and the multiple elements of the Northern development plan,'' the president said. ''I have invited all party leaders in Parliament to work towards consensus and national unity on these measures. Thereafter the government will place the relevant legislation before Parliament,'' he added.