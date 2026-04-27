India, New Zealand sign historic free trade agreement: Here are key points from the deal

This comes after teams from New Delhi and Wellington completed talks in December last year. The agreement reportedly has a total of 20 chapters, covering trade in goods, remedies, dispute settlement, legal provisions, and more.

India and New Zealand signed a historic free trade agreement (FTA) on Monday (April 27). This comes after teams from New Delhi and Wellington completed talks in December last year. The agreement reportedly has a total of 20 chapters, covering trade in goods, remedies, dispute settlement, legal provisions, and more. After the trade deal was inked, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, said it was concluded in nine months, adding that the pace reflected the "depth of trust and shared ambition between our nations". Here are key highlights from the trade deal.

Speaking on the deal in the Indian capital, Goyal said: "Signing of this FTA marks another defining milestone in India's engagement with the developed world and brings us closer to PM Modi's vision of Viksit Bharat 2047." He added that the FTA was the seventh trade agreement he had signed in nearly four years.

Key points from India-NZ trade agreement

New Zealand has committed to a USD 20 billion investment over the next 15 years.

Duties on Indian exports to New Zealand have been completely eliminated.

The FTA also allows temporary employment for Indian professionals in New Zealand. At least 5,000 visas, called the 'Temporary Employment Entry Visa', will be provided to Indian professionals in skilled occupations, with a stay of up to three years.

Duty-free wine and spirits from India and wines from New Zealand will enter the markets at concessional duties, which will be gradually reduced over a period of 10 years.

A range of Indian goods -- including textiles, plastic items, leather, and engineering products -- will enter the New Zealand market at zero duty.

New Zealand is set to benefit from the export of its wool, wine, wood, coal, and fruits such as avocados and blueberries.

The agreement also allows cooperation in agriculture and includes a plan to support Indian farmers in growing kiwis and apples, and in producing honey.