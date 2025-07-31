India always supported negotiated two-state solution: MEA weighs in on Israel-Palestine conflict

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) was asked whether India's support for the Palestinian cause has been an "integral part of our foreign policy". External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh said in a written response to the query, "India's policy towards Palestine has been longstanding."

India has always supported "a negotiated two-state solution" that would see the establishment of a sovereign, independent and viable State of Palestine within secure and recognised borders, living side by side in peace with Israel, the government told the Rajya Sabha on Thursday. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) was asked whether India's support for the Palestinian cause has been an "integral part of our foreign policy".

What did MEA say on the Israel-Palestine conflict?

External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh said in a written response to the query, "India's policy towards Palestine has been longstanding. India has always supported a negotiated two-state solution, which would see the establishment of a sovereign, independent and viable State of Palestine within secure and recognised borders, living side by side in peace with Israel."

India has "strongly condemned the terror attacks on Israel on October 7, 2023, and the loss of civilian lives in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict", he said. "India remains concerned at the security situation and has called for a ceasefire, release of all hostages and peaceful resolution of the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy," Singh added.

Why did India abstain from voting on a UNGA resolution demanding a ceasefire in Gaza?

The MEA was also asked whether India, on June 12, abstained from voting on a UN General Assembly resolution demanding an immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire in Gaza, the release of hostages and unimpeded humanitarian aid.

Singh said India has emphasised the need for safe, timely, and sustained delivery of humanitarian assistance to the people of Palestine. "India has also reiterated that bringing Israel and Palestine closer contributes to creating conditions for the early resumption of direct peace negotiations," he said.

India has reiterated the above position in various bilateral and multilateral forums, such as the UN, BRICS, NAM, and Voice of Global South, the minister said.

"In line with the above-stated policy and taking into account the lack of negotiations and overall imbalance of the resolution text, India abstained in the vote on the recent resolution in the UNGA Emergency Special Session on 12.06.2025," he said.

