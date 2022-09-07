‘India already united, start Bharat Jodo Yatra in Pakistan instead’: Himanta Biswa Sarma’s attack on Congress

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (File photo)

The Indian National Congress (INC) is all set to launch its Bharat Jodo Yatra from today, September 7, with the nationwide march set to begin from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu and will be ending in Jammu and Kashmir, covering as many as 12 states across the country.

Slamming the padayatra being launched by the Congress party, the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) leaders have been actively slamming this move by the Opposition. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma further urged the Congress to launch the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Pakistan.

While stressing the fact that “India remains united and connected”, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said that if the Congress wants to start a campaign, they should do one in Pakistan instead since India does not require one.

The Chief Minister said that India was divided in 1947 and there is no benefit to starting the Bharat Jodo Yatra in India.

"India was divided in 1947 during Congress. If they want to start Bharat Jodo Yatra, then Rahul Gandhi should do this in Pakistan. What are the benefits of doing this Yatra in India? India is connected, and united. I want to suggest Rahul Gandhi take the Bharat Jodo Yatra programme to Pakistan," Sarma told ANI on Tuesday.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadhra, the Congress party’s general secretary, on Tuesday asserted that through the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ people will be united on issues like inflation, and unemployment among other matters of public importance.

"We are starting a positive politics. We want to hear from you, we want to solve your problems. We want to unite our beloved country. Let’s unite India together," Priyanka said in a Facebook video.

The Congress general secretary further added, “Political discussion today isn`t focusing on the people of the country, it has taken a different turn altogether. Politics today has turned a blind eye towards people and their issues. Through this `yatra` we want to bring out the problems and concerns of the common man.”

The Bharat Jodo Yatra is set to kick off on Wednesday evening, with hundreds of Congress leaders and workers being a part of the march, set to go through 12 states and 20 cities across the country.

