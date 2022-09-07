'India already united, integrate Pakistan and Bangladesh': Himanta's barb on Rahul Gandhi over 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma - File Photo

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi should make efforts towards integrating Pakistan and Bangladesh into India and strive towards creating ‘Akhand Bharat’.

The comments by Sarma came just a day ahead of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s scheduled diplomatic visit to India. He was responding to media questions on the Congress’ ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, during which Rahul and other party leaders will travel a total of 3,570 km on foot from Kanyakumari to Kashmir.

“India is united. From Kashmir to Kanyakumari, Silchar to Saurashtra, we are one. Congress partitioned the country into India and Pakistan. Then Bangladesh was created. If Rahul Gandhi feels apologetic that my maternal grandfather (Jawaharlal Nehru) made mistakes, if he regrets it, then no point of 'Bharat Jodo' in Indian territory. Try to integrate Pakistan, Bangladesh and strive to create Akhand Bharat,” Sarma can be heard saying in the video tweeted by news agency ANI.

#WATCH | "India is intact. We're one nation. Congress disintegrated India in 1947. If Rahul Gandhi has any regret that his grandfather made a mistake, there's no use of Bharat Jodo Yatra in India. Try to integrate Pakistan, Bangladesh & work for Akhand Bharat..," says Assam CM. pic.twitter.com/W1ZbWV4rOG — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2022

‘Akhand Bharat’ is an idea pushed by the RSS which means an ‘undivided India’ including Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Afghanistan, Tibet and Myanmar.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel lambasted his Assam counterpart for his remarks and said the BJP leader has been "spewing venom" after visiting the RSS office.

“He is spewing venom. He must have visited the RSS office and seen Akhand Bharat’s map. BJP says Muslims to be sent to Pakistan as well as the country to be merged for ‘Akhand Bharat’. What does it mean to send them and merge later?” Baghel said.

In what is being seen as a Congress’ "masterstroke" to take on the Narendra Modi government in the upcoming 2024 elections, Congress is launching the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ on Wednesday in which Rahul Gandhi will start the 3,570 km journey lasting about 150 days from Kanyakumari to Kashmir.

As the party begins the nationwide yatra, some pertinent questions arise about the lodging and flooding of Rahul Gandhi. However, the party has made it clear that he will not stay in any hotel but rather will complete the entire journey in a simple manner. Rahul Gandhi is going to stay in the container for the next 150 days.