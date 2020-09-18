India allows export of 25,000 MT of onion to Bangladesh

India has allowed the export of 25,000 tonnes of onions to Bangladesh on an emergency basis under its export ban. A source of High Commission of Bangladesh in New Delhi and High Commission of India in Dhaka confirmed the information on Friday evening.

An Indian government source said, "India has allowed export of around 25000 MT of onions to Bangladesh which is already under transit/ processed for exports." Adding, it is a "special gesture to our close friend".

India had announced onion export earlier this month. This majorly impacts neighbourhood and particularly Bangladesh. Around, 250 trucks of onions have been stuck on various roads in India waiting to enter Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, a source of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh MOFA told WION that, Bangladesh High Commissioner to India Muhammad Imran on Friday informed Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen about India's permission to export onions to Bangladesh.