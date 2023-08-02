Headlines

Traders Union experts selected the Top Forex Brokers in 2023

Options Trading for Beginners

Ayushmann Khurrana opens up on box office failure of his last four films: 'It's like a jigsaw puzzle'

Weather update: IMD predicts heavy rainfall for several states including, UP, Bihar today; full list here

INDIA alliance leaders, MPs who visited Manipur, to meet President Murmu today

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Traders Union experts selected the Top Forex Brokers in 2023

Options Trading for Beginners

Ayushmann Khurrana opens up on box office failure of his last four films: 'It's like a jigsaw puzzle'

Food to eat to reduce eye pain

Diabetes to weight loss: Health benefits of Dalia

Top 10 companies with highest market cap

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan bring star quotient to Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding reception

Disha Patani shares drool-worthy photos in silver saree with plunging neckline blouse, fans say 'aag laga di'

Viral photos of the Day: Akshay Kumar looks uber cool in casuals, Shraddha Kapoor takes auto ride

DNA: Ocean's color changing as a consequence of climate change; reveals MIT study

DNA: Communal Clashes in Haryana's Nuh Leaves Many Dead, Hundreds Injured

Dream Girl 2 Trailer Review: Ayushmann Khurrana is back as 'Pooja', Ananya Panday shines as 'Pari'

Nick Jonas gives glimpse of Priyanka Chopra's birthday celebrations, shares cute moment with Malti in July photo dump

AI-generated video replaces Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor in Hollywood blockbuster Barbie

Taapsee Pannu shares hilarious video of comedians roasting her on 36th birthday, asks 'baahar police toh nahi aayi'

HomeIndia

India

INDIA alliance leaders, MPs who visited Manipur, to meet President Murmu today

Congress said members of the Opposition alliance INDIA were ready for a discussion on the Manipur situation, but only if PM Modi attends the session.

article-main
Latest News

ANI

Updated: Aug 02, 2023, 06:03 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The floor leaders of the Opposition's Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) along with the 21 MPs' delegation that visited violence-hit Manipur will meet President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday, informed Congress sources.

According to the sources, the meeting is scheduled to be held at 11.30 am. The sources said that the leaders will raise the Manipur issue, the Haryana issue and the functioning of Parliament with the President.
The 21-member delegation of the grand Opposition alliance, on Saturday, visited Manipur which has seen ethnic strife and violence since May 4.

Firm on the demand that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should make a statement in Parliament on the Manipur situation, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal on Tuesday sought to know when he will discuss the "serious issue".

The Congress leader said members of the Opposition alliance — INDIA — were ready for a discussion on the Manipur situation, but only if PM Modi attends the session. Speaking to ANI ahead of the start of the ninth day of the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, Venugopal said, "We are ready for any discussion. We also told as much to the Rajya Sabha chairman. If the Prime Minister comes to the House and makes a statement (on Manipur), we are ready for a discussion. When is he going to discuss this serious issue in Parliament? Why is PM running away from a discussion?"

READ | Haryana violence: Fresh violence erupts in Gurugram, other regions, shops set ablaze by mobs in Sector 66

On whether the government should reach out to the Opposition to end the deadlock in Parliament over Manipur, the Congress leader said, "You have to ask this question to the ruling BJP leadership. When are they going to speak up on these matters? For the past 90 days, Manipur has been burning. Unprecedented incidents (of violence) have happened there."

Taking a dig at PM Modi over his brief statement on Manipur before the Parliament convened for the Monsoon Session on July 20, the Congress leader said, "Prime Minister spoke merely for thirty seconds on the Manipur situation."

Earlier, PM Modi condemned the viral video of two women purportedly being stripped and paraded in Manipur, vowing that the "culprits involved in this heinous act would not be spared".
Addressing the media after meeting the Governor, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who is part of the visiting delegation, said, "All 21 MPs handed over a memorandum to her. As we spoke with her over the Manipur situation, she expressed her pain and grief.

"The Congress MP added that they shared their first-hand account of the ground situation and shared their experiences during their two-day visit with the Governor. "We shared whatever we witnessed and experienced during our visit to the relief centres. She agreed with the suggestions that we put forward," he added.

The BJP, however, termed the Opposition's Manipur visit as a “show off' and “political tourism”. Accusing the Opposition of running away from a debate in Parliament on Manipur, BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi said, "The Opposition has the right to go anywhere. But, the Parliament is currently in session and the government is ready for discussion (on Manipur). So, why are they running away? For the last seven days, they haven't allowed the Parliament to function."

The 21-member Opposition delegation includes Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Gaurav Gogoi, K Suresh and Phulo Devi Netam of the Congress; Rajiv Ranjan Lalan Singh of the JDU; Sushmita Dev from Trinamool Congress; Kanimozhi from DMK; Sandosh Kumar of the CPI; AA Rahim from CPI(M), Manoj Kumar Jha of RJD; Javed Ali Khan of SP; Mahua Maji of JMM; PP Mohammed Faizal of NCP; Aneel Prasad Hegde of JDU, ET Mohammed Basheer of IUML; NK Premachandran of RSP; Sushil Gupta of AAP; Arvind Sawant of Shiv Sena (UBT); D Ravikumar of VCK; Thiru Thol Thirumavalavan also of VCK; and Jayant Singh of the RLD.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Kalki 2898 AD: Nag Ashwin using viewer reviews to rework Prabhas-starrer's VFX after Adipurush fiasco? Details inside

Reassessing the use of armed railway police on trains: A wake-up call for India's internal security

Complete breakdown of law and order in Manipur: Supreme Court summons DGP

CBSE Supplementary Results 2023: Class 10, 12 compartment results expected this week

Haryana: Mobile internet suspended, Section 144 imposed after violent clashes erupt during religious procession in Nuh

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan bring star quotient to Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding reception

Disha Patani shares drool-worthy photos in silver saree with plunging neckline blouse, fans say 'aag laga di'

Viral photos of the Day: Akshay Kumar looks uber cool in casuals, Shraddha Kapoor takes auto ride

In pics: Nickelodeon cartoons celebrate International Day of Yoga at India's biggest yoga event in Jabalpur

Sumukhi Suresh on her stand-up special Hoemonal, reveals why there will be no third season of Pushpavalli | Exclusive

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE