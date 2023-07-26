Headlines

This billionaire's father-in-law is Kargil War hero who lost fingers in combat, now runs small grocery store

INDIA alliance, BRS submit no-confidence motion against Modi government in Lok Sabha

Mukesh Ambani’s tastes initial success in Rs 99 crore trial, now plans to bet big on Rs 999 JioBharat phone

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani premiere: Who attended, who skipped!

Tamannaah Bhatia reacts to report claiming Ram Charan's wife Upasana gifted world's 5th-largest diamond: 'Hate to...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This billionaire's father-in-law is Kargil War hero who lost fingers in combat, now runs small grocery store

Mukesh Ambani’s tastes initial success in Rs 99 crore trial, now plans to bet big on Rs 999 JioBharat phone

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani premiere: Who attended, who skipped!

Liver disease: 7 superfoods to fight Jaundice

8 most popular dialogues of Amitabh Bachchan

Kargil Vijay Diwas: 10 unsung heroes of Kargil war

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Rahul Bhat, once star of hit TV show Heena who quit acting for over 10 years, now stars in Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha, Sunny Leone poses with family

Esha Gupta raises the temperature in shimmery bodycon dress with plunging neckline at IIFA, fans drool over her hotness

DNA: Pain of the victims of Manipur Violence

DNA: Uproar in parliament over Manipur Violence

DNA | Uproar over Israeli judicial changes: What's it all about?

Oppenheimer biographer denies film's Bhagavad Gita interpretation is controversial: 'These are issues that...'

Surinder Shinda, popular Punjabi singer, passes away at 64

Vivek Agnihotri reacts to Adipurush's failure, takes cryptic dig at Prabhas: 'If you are being driven home drunk...'

HomeIndia

India

INDIA alliance, BRS submit no-confidence motion against Modi government in Lok Sabha

The no-confidence motion by the opposition front is bound to fail the numbers test. However, INDIA parties claim that they will win the battle of perception by cornering the government on the Manipur issue.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 26, 2023, 11:09 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Congress submitted a no-confidence motion against the PM Narendra Modi-led central government on the Manipur issue in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. The motion was moved by  
Congress deputy leader in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi. Another no-Confidence motion was submitted by the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) leader and MP Nama Nageswara Rao. 

The no-confidence motion moved by Assam MP Gogoi is backed by the united opposition front INDIA. "The INDIA alliance is together and this is the idea of the INDIA alliance. Congress party's leader will be moving the motion. We feel that it is our duty to use this last weapon to break the arrogance of the government and make them speak on Manipur," Congress party's whip in Lok Sabha Manickam Tagore.

The no-confidence motion moved by the 26-party alliance is a bid to make PM Modi speak in Parliament on the Manipur violence, senior leaders of the INDIA front said. The government has been insisting that Union Home Minister Amit Shah will reply to the debate on the Manipur situation.

The no-confidence motion by the opposition front is bound to fail the numbers test. However, INDIA parties claim that they will win the battle of perception by cornering the government on the Manipur issue during the parliament debate. Additionally, Congress also issued a whip for its LS members to be present in its parliamentary office by 10:30 am on Wednesday to “discuss some important issues”.

 

(Inputs from PTI)

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Noida to get 150-metre-tall mall at Greater Noida Expressway; location, facilities, shop rates revealed

When Hrithik Roshan revealed how he almost quit Bollywood after Kaho Na Pyaar Hai release: ‘I just couldn’t help but...’

How To Post Landscape Videos on Instagram (Horizontal)

Meet Maine Pyar Kiya's Seema aka Pervien Dastur, actress turned air hostess who got replaced in Salman, Aamir's films

This IIT alumnus worked as door-to-door salesman, followed Warren Buffett model to build Rs 207700 crore company

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Rahul Bhat, once star of hit TV show Heena who quit acting for over 10 years, now stars in Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha, Sunny Leone poses with family

Esha Gupta raises the temperature in shimmery bodycon dress with plunging neckline at IIFA, fans drool over her hotness

Viral Photos of the Day: Arjun Kapoor celebrates birthday with paps, Huma Qureshi raises fashion bar high

Jacqueline Fernandez flaunts her cleavage in multi-coloured gown at IIFA Rocks 2023, see bold photos

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE