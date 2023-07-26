INDIA alliance, BRS submit no-confidence motion against Modi government in Lok Sabha

The no-confidence motion by the opposition front is bound to fail the numbers test. However, INDIA parties claim that they will win the battle of perception by cornering the government on the Manipur issue.

The Congress submitted a no-confidence motion against the PM Narendra Modi-led central government on the Manipur issue in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. The motion was moved by

Congress deputy leader in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi. Another no-Confidence motion was submitted by the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) leader and MP Nama Nageswara Rao.

The no-confidence motion moved by Assam MP Gogoi is backed by the united opposition front INDIA. "The INDIA alliance is together and this is the idea of the INDIA alliance. Congress party's leader will be moving the motion. We feel that it is our duty to use this last weapon to break the arrogance of the government and make them speak on Manipur," Congress party's whip in Lok Sabha Manickam Tagore.

The no-confidence motion moved by the 26-party alliance is a bid to make PM Modi speak in Parliament on the Manipur violence, senior leaders of the INDIA front said. The government has been insisting that Union Home Minister Amit Shah will reply to the debate on the Manipur situation.

The no-confidence motion by the opposition front is bound to fail the numbers test. However, INDIA parties claim that they will win the battle of perception by cornering the government on the Manipur issue during the parliament debate. Additionally, Congress also issued a whip for its LS members to be present in its parliamentary office by 10:30 am on Wednesday to “discuss some important issues”.

(Inputs from PTI)